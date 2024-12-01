Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The stylish Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are a Cyber Monday bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Meta certainly hooked up with the right sunglasses manufacturer in an effort to make smart glasses fashionable, enlisting Ray-Ban to change the way you see the world.

Heading into Cyber Monday, you can get 20% off the the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in the Headliner style at $239.20, which is almost $60 off the list price of $299.

The deal has proved really popular over the weekend, meaning the best price is now only available on the low bridge style in black with G15 lenses. Naturally, there’s free delivery from Amazon Prime if you’re a subscriber.

If you’re new to smart glasses, they’re much different from Meta’s Quest headsets that offer VR and AR experiences. The idea behind these smart glasses is to capture photos and videos from your unique point of view and share them to social platforms. We’ve reviewed the Wayfarer design variant and found them to be stylish, comfortable and functional.

Our reviewer surmised: “The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses may not be the AR-equipped specs of tomorrow, but they offer a unique way to capture precious moments from your POV without needing to reach without a smartphone – and with impressive detail and clarity, even in challenging daylight scenarios.

“Sure, they’re a niche product, but in a sea of half-assed smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses stand out as one of the few truly premium options that largely delivers on its promise.”

There’s a charging case that’ll help to replenish the battery and the 12-megapixel camera offers great photos and videos and there’s 32GB of onboard storage. Footage you’ve captured can be easily shared to Facebook, Meta, Instagram and Threads, without having to interact with your phone at all.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

