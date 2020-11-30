The stylish Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are at their lowest price yet

The Jabra Elite 65t have dropped to nearly half price in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Save 48% when you pick up these fantastic true wireless earbuds today.

When they first launched in 2018, the Elite 65t were priced at £129.99. Since then, the earbuds have been reduced a few times – and this is the lowest price we’ve seen them yet. The earbuds are down to just £77.62 this Black Friday weekend. That’s a huge £72.37 discount from their original RRP.

Deal: Get the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds for just £77.62 on Amazon

The Elite 65t are a stylish pair of True Wireless earbuds from audio brand Jabra.

The 65t are kitted with four mics to block unwanted noise from ruining call quality, along with HearThrough which allows users to block out or let in ambient noise at the press of a button. The earbuds can be controlled with both touch and voice commands and support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

The 65t carry five hours of playtime in each earbud, with 15 hours total battery life including the case.

While the 65t aren’t specifically designed for sports, reviewer Andrew Williams found that he’d happily use the earbuds at the gym. The 65t offer dust and water-resistance up to IP55 and three sizes of ear tips for a comfortable fit.

Williams particularly enjoyed how comfortable the Jabra Elite 65t were, as well as how good their battery life is, writing:

“The Jabra Elite 65t solve one of the most annoying issues of true wireless earphones: poor battery life. Five hours is still short in the wider world of wireless headphones, but it’s up to double that offered by some rivals.

“These earphones are also more comfortable than the older Elite Sport, thanks to their smaller size and easier-to-press buttons”.

While the Jabra Elite 65t have since been succeeded by the Elite 75t and Elite 85t, both of these pairs cost over £100, with the latter even crossing the £200 mark. This deal is an easy way to pick up a great pair of true wireless earbuds for under £80.

If you’re thinking of buying this excellent pair of true wireless earbuds, you’ll have to act fast – Cyber Monday ends tonight. Shop now to save £72.37 on the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds with free delivery.

