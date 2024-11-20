Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 has never been cheaper

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The extremely stylish Huawei Watch GT 4 is cheaper than it’s ever been ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the larger 46mm model of the Huawei Watch GT 4 at a price of £159.99 right now, but only for a limited time. That’s a huge 36 percent discount on the usual price of £249.99.

Despite the lower price tag, you’ll be getting yourself a seriously accomplished smartwatch. Friend of the site and all-round wearables expert Michael Sawh reviewed this one for us, and was impressed to the tune of a 4 out of 5 score.

“The Watch GT 4 is one of Huawei’s best smartwatches yet,” he concluded. “It offers good fitness and sports tracking features with pure smartwatch features, plus a sleek and tasteful design.”

Despite this being the larger 46mm model and having skinny wrists, Michael found that the Watch GT 4 was “a good weight and thickness for a watch and it never felt bulky”.

He particularly appreciated Huawei’s choice to go with a more traditional watch design than we ordinarily see from smartwatches. It’s fronted by a 1.43-inch 466 x 466 AMOLED touchscreen that proved “responsive to swipes, taps and presses, offers rich colours, good viewing angles and can be kept on at all times”.

Swimmers take note: while the Huawei Watch GT 4 might look pretty, it’s a serious fitness watch that can be taken to depths of 50 metres.

Our reviewer also appreciated the Huawei Watch GT 4’s appealing Harmony OS watch software, which is “a nice operating system to interact with”.

Battery life is also excellent, with up to 14 days on a single charge. Suffice to say, no Android or Apple Watch can get close to that.

You can bet that smartwatches are going to figure highly this coming Black Friday, but this Huawei Watch GT 4 deal is already one of the best we’ve seen if you fancy something a little different to the usual players.

