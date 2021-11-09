The stylish Huawei Watch 3 has plummeted ahead of Black Friday

The run up to Black Friday continues to bring even more deals, including this massive price drop on the Huawei Watch 3.

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your smartwatch, as the Huawei Watch 3 has just seen a 20% price drop, letting you save £70 on one of the best smartwatches available right now.

The 1.4-inch AMOLED display which packs a resolution of 466 x 466 is sharp, with deep blacks and accurate colours. The watch faces look detailed and vibrant, even offering good visibility when outdoors.

Get fit with this Huawei Watch 3 deal It’s time to get fit quick this Black Friday, as the Huawei Watch 3 just saw a massive price drop. Grab yourself one of the best smartwatches available for under £300. Amazon

Was £349.99

Now just £279.99 View Deal

The Huawei Watch 3 runs on HarmonyOS, which offers quite a different experience to Wear OS, but one that can still be rewarding thanks to its impressive speeds durng everday use.

In our review, we noted that the smartwatch felt speedy to use, with apps loading up in good time. You should have no issues waiting around with the Huawei Watch 3.

Anyone who is familiar with the Huawei Watch GT 2 will feel at home here since the experience is very similar, with the same workout modes, screens and data. However, one of the key features this time around is the built-in GPS and Huawei’s TruScreen 4.5 optical heart rate monitor.

There are 100 different workout modes, as well as six modes that offer automatic exercise detection. There are also Running guides and performance insights, so you’ll know when you should train and to what extent.

Plus, the Watch 3 also introduced a skin temperature sensor, as well as an emergency SOS mode and fall detection, all the features one might need when going out for a long hike.

In our review, we gave the Huawei Watch 3 a 4/5 star rating, as well as a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, thanks to the watch’s beautiful screen and solid sports tracking.

The verdict reads: “It looks great, has a lovely screen and while HarmonyOS still has some features on the way, it is a very slick operator already.”

For anyone after a cheap smartwatch before Black Friday, the Huawei Watch 3 is a great option with plenty of plenty of workout modes and a nice style to complement any type of environment.