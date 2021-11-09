 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The stylish Huawei Watch 3 has plummeted ahead of Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The run up to Black Friday continues to bring even more deals, including this massive price drop on the Huawei Watch 3.

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your smartwatch, as the Huawei Watch 3 has just seen a 20% price drop, letting you save £70 on one of the best smartwatches available right now.

The 1.4-inch AMOLED display which packs a resolution of 466 x 466 is sharp, with deep blacks and accurate colours. The watch faces look detailed and vibrant, even offering good visibility when outdoors.

Get fit with this Huawei Watch 3 deal

Get fit with this Huawei Watch 3 deal

It’s time to get fit quick this Black Friday, as the Huawei Watch 3 just saw a massive price drop. Grab yourself one of the best smartwatches available for under £300.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.99
  • Now just £279.99
View Deal

The Huawei Watch 3 runs on HarmonyOS, which offers quite a different experience to Wear OS, but one that can still be rewarding thanks to its impressive speeds durng everday use.

In our review, we noted that the smartwatch felt speedy to use, with apps loading up in good time. You should have no issues waiting around with the Huawei Watch 3.

Anyone who is familiar with the Huawei Watch GT 2 will feel at home here since the experience is very similar, with the same workout modes, screens and data. However, one of the key features this time around is the built-in GPS and Huawei’s TruScreen 4.5 optical heart rate monitor.

You might like…

Protect your home for less with this Black Friday Arlo Doorbell deal

Protect your home for less with this Black Friday Arlo Doorbell deal

Gemma Ryles 19 hours ago
Amazon’s Black Friday 2-for-1 deal on the Echo Dot is unmissable

Amazon’s Black Friday 2-for-1 deal on the Echo Dot is unmissable

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Three has brought back its Unlimited Data SIM for £10 deal

Three has brought back its Unlimited Data SIM for £10 deal

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago

There are 100 different workout modes, as well as six modes that offer automatic exercise detection. There are also Running guides and performance insights, so you’ll know when you should train and to what extent.

Plus, the Watch 3 also introduced a skin temperature sensor, as well as an emergency SOS mode and fall detection, all the features one might need when going out for a long hike.

In our review, we gave the Huawei Watch 3 a 4/5 star rating, as well as a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, thanks to the watch’s beautiful screen and solid sports tracking.

Get fit with this Huawei Watch 3 deal

Get fit with this Huawei Watch 3 deal

It’s time to get fit quick this Black Friday, as the Huawei Watch 3 just saw a massive price drop. Grab yourself one of the best smartwatches available for under £300.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.99
  • Now just £279.99
View Deal

The verdict reads: “It looks great, has a lovely screen and while HarmonyOS still has some features on the way, it is a very slick operator already.”

For anyone after a cheap smartwatch before Black Friday, the Huawei Watch 3 is a great option with plenty of plenty of workout modes and a nice style to complement any type of environment.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.