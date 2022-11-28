 large image

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless mouse is a Cyber Monday bargain

Reece Bithrey
Contributor

If you’ve been on the lookout for a bargain wireless gaming mouse to take your peripherals game to the next level, this deal on the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless from Amazon may just be for you.

It’s available for £49.99, which offers you the chance to get an excellent wireless gaming mouse for half price, considering its £99.99 RRP.

Of course, if you aren’t in the market for a new gaming mouse, but still want to grab any last minute deals, then you’ll want to check out our best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals article for all manner of excellent discounts on a wide range of tech.

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless has an ultra lightweight 59g plastic chassis, which should make it especially nimble to use in FPS titles. That chassis also comes with an open housing on the back, which allows RGB lighting to shine through especially well.

Grab the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless for half price at Amazon

The Aerox 3 Wireless is an especially capable wireless gaming mouse from SteelSeries, and it can be yours for £49.99 at Amazon in this Black Friday/Cyber Monday steal.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • £49.99
View Deal

Inside, the Aerox 3 Wireless packs in an 18,000 DPI sensor, which should help in making it feel especially responsive in all manner of games, as well as a solid wireless connection over the mouse’s bundled 2.4GHz receiver. There’s also connectivity over Bluetooth too, so you can connect to more than one device at once.

As for battery life, the Aerox 3 Wireless features over 200 hours, according to SteelSeries themselves, meaning you’ll be able to go for several weeks without needing to think about charging it.

The Keepa graph below details the pricing history of the Aerox 3 Wireless, which demonstrates how genuine of a discount you’re getting here.

Keepa SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday Deals

