The Steam Deck’s top competitor is now just a fraction of the price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Arguably the biggest Steam Deck competitor in the handheld gaming PC space is currently selling at a heavily discounted price ahead of Black Friday.

The Asus ROG Ally only hit the market last year, but Argos is now selling it for a hugely reduced £399. It doesn’t specify the saving here, but if you head over to the official Asus estore, you’ll find the handheld selling for £599.

Argos isn’t the only retailer selling the Asus ROG Ally for this price, but to mark it apart, you can add the official Asus ROG Ally Travel Case to your order for an extra £10. This is an accessory that typically sells for £24.99, so it’s another serious saving.

Really, though, it’s all about that handheld. Our trusted PC specialist Ryan Jones reviewed the Asus ROG Ally, and awarded it a more than respectable 4 out of 5 score.

“The Asus ROG Ally is a more powerful alternative to the Steam Dec,” Ryan concluded, with “a superior design and more user-friendly software”.

The latter is a reference to the ROG Ally using standard Windows 11 rather than the Steam Deck’s custom UI. Windows 11 in this form factor has its quirks for sure, but it’s also a way more open system when it comes to accessing third-party streaming apps such as Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now.

Ryan also appreciated the Asus ROG Ally’s Full HD screen, which is both colourful and vibrant, and also significantly sharper than the Steam Deck’s.

Indeed, the biggest issue Ryan had with the Asus ROG Ally, which arguably kept it from getting an even higher score, was how expensive it was at launch. With more than a third of the price knocked off this top Steam Deck competitor, such a glaring issue has been rectified in one sweep of the discount label applicator.

You can expect more handheld gaming PC savings as Black Friday approaches, but we can’t imagine there’ll be many better than this one.

