The Black Friday sales are already underway. You can save £70.95 on these Powerbeats 3 Earphones on Amazon. They’re £99, down from an RRP of £169.95.

We’ve been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. This one from Amazon offers a great chance to save on some good quality, wireless earphones.

Black Friday Beats - Save £90 on Powerbeats 3 Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones Get your hands (and ears) on Powerbeats 3 for less this Black Friday. They're perfect for running or going to the gym.

The Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones are exercise-friendly, thanks to their wings, which fold behind your ears offering a comfortable fit. The two ear-buds connected together by a wire too, so if you’re running and one does fall out you won’t be scrabbling around on the floor trying to pick it up. (Or, worse still, seeing it disappear down a drain.)

The headphones come with several sets of tips too, so you can tailor the fit to your liking and make that fit even better. Beats specifically designed these earphones with exercise in mind, so they should suit all work-out needs.

Because Beats are owned by Apple, these eardphones can easily tie into Apple’s tech eco-system. So, if you’ve already got an iPhone, iPad or other Apple device, then you won’t have to waste loads of time pairing them up. Simply pair with your phone and other supported Apple devices will follow, as long as they’re linked to your cloud account.

If you’re in the market for some headphones that are perfect for running, or going to the gym, then this could be the Black Friday deal for you.

