The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a steal this Black Friday at £219

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

On the hunt for the perfect Christmas present for the audiophile in your life? Or perhaps you’re just looking to shut out the world at home, in the office or on your commute? Look no further than this deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

The five-star noise cancellers are currently £131 cheaper in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 37% off their usual £350 price, bringing the XM4s down to a sweet £219. 

The WH-1000XM4 are some of the best Sony headphones we’ve tested in recent years. While they’ve since been usurped by this year’s XM5 (which have also seen a nice Black Friday discount), at such an affordable price the XM4’s aren’t to be sniffed at. 

The headphones deliver superb audio, impressive noise cancellation and a lightweight and comfortable design. 

Sony has packed a wide range of premium features into the XM4s too, including Speak-to-Chat to automatically pause the tunes when you start a conversation, Wearing Detection to power the headphones off when they’re not in use and multipoint connectivity to pair with two Bluetooth devices at a time. 

The headphones also support voice commands with Google Assistant and Alexa onboard and boast a 30-hour battery life with noise cancelling activated. 

We gave the XM4’s an incredible 5/5 stars in our review. 

“From the comfortable, lightweight fit, to the thorough noise cancellation, intuitive smart features and the refined audio performance, Sony has knocked it out of the park with the WH-1000XM4”, wrote TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney. 

“They’re beaten by the WH-1000XM5 but at their lower price, I’d struggle to think of a reason not to invest in one of the best-sounding ANC headphones. Well, unless you have the money to the latest model of course”. 

Sony WH-1000XM4 Keepa

Of course, this review was written when the XM4s weren’t on offer, so you can imagine how much more tempting the price is now. 

Whether you’re in need of a fantastic-sounding pair of headphones, looking to drown out the world with ANC or searching for the perfect Christmas present for friends and family this £131 discount is certainly worth hearing out. 

