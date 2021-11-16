 large image

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Black Friday deal you’ve waited for is here

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It’s only just been released and Sonos’ products don’t often get discounts this early into their life cycle, but this eBay deal for the Gen 2 Beam is an absolute cracker.

Head over to eBay armed with the code ‘BLACKFRIDAYUK’ and you can get a discount on the brand new Sonos Beam Gen 2 model, bringing it down from its RRP of £449 to £374.

We reviewed the 2nd gen Sonos Beam model and gave it 4.5 stars. Our reviewer stated that the new compact soundbar was “a step up from the previous model, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) adds an extra dimension to sound, literally, with its clever virtual Dolby Atmos support.”

Dolby Atmos is the headline feature of Sonos’ new soundbar, the Beam 2 the latest compact effort to incorporate the immersive 3D sound format into its feature set. It delivers the height channels required for Atmos by using a newly developed phased speaker array and more processing power to steer effects around the room to create a bigger, more spacious sound.

And it does so while maintaining the compact dimensions of the original soundbar. That makes it perfect for those in smaller rooms or who don’t have as much space for bigger sound system to get Hollywood-esque sound in your home. It’s primed for TVs 55-inches and smaller.

Other new features include an easier set-up process through the Sonos S2 app, as well as Hi-res audio compatibility with an update coming to activate Ultra HD tracks and Dolby Atmos Music via Amazon Music for even more ways to enjoy high quality sound.

Also coming to the Sonos Beam Gen 2 (and other Sonos products) is DTS Digital Surround sound, which increases the number of soundtracks that the Beam 2 can play, so you won’t be left wondering why there’s no audio coming out of the soundbar.

And there is, of course, the Sonos platform that offers an incredible amount of features. From Google and Alexa voice assistant support, integration of streaming services that includes the likes of Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and Amazon Music, to multi-room capabilities and Apple AirPlay 2 wireless streaming, there’s plenty of ways to enjoy music with the Sonos Beam 2.

Given how infrequently Sonos products get discounts of this nature so early in their lifecycle, you’ll want to jump on this cracking deal before the stock runs out. You can check out our another best Black Friday Deals in our dedicated hub.

