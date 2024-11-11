Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The sleek yet budget CMF Phone 1 is now cheaper than ever

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you like the sound of an affordable, modular smartphone that stands out from the crowd, the Nothing CMF Phone 1 will be right up your alley. 

Even better, the CMF Phone 1 has dropped to just £169.90 on Amazon in this limited-time deal. That’s £39.10 off the original £209 RRP of the 2024 smartphone ahead of Black Friday

  • Amazon
  • Was £209
  • £169.90
View Deal

Head to Amazon now to save nearly £40 on this already incredibly affordable statement-making smartphone. 

Is the CMF Phone 1 worth buying? 

Nothing CMF Phone 1 and all accessories
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

One of the most interesting budget-focused phones we've seen for a long time

Pros

  • Attractive, fun design
  • Very accessible price point
  • Big, bright and vibrant display

Cons

  • Second camera is only for depth sensing
  • IP52 rating means little moisture protection
  • Slow charging

The CMF Phone 1 is the first phone to come under Nothing’s CMF (‘Colour, Material and Finish’) budget sub-brand. 

This particular model stands out from the crowd with its vibrant finish and modular design, making it the most interesting budget smartphone we’ve encountered in a long time. 

Key features include a big and bright 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel rear camera with a dedicated portrait sensor and, of course, the modular design. This makes it easy to replace the rear case if the back cracks or you just fancy a colour change, with additional back panels costing £30 a piece. You can also add accessories using the wheel screw on the bottom edge, with Nothing offering a lanyard hook, a kickstand and a magnetic backplate with a magnetic card wallet. 

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G and 8GB of RAM which we found to be great for everyday use and casual gaming. It carries a large 5000 mAh battery which can keep you going for up to two days with light use. 

“While Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 won’t be competing with some of the most capable phones around, its modular design charm, attractive Android user interface and solid everyday performance all punch well above its £209 price point”, wrote Cam Bunton in his review of the phone. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive CMF Phone 1 review

Looking for a different deal? 

The CMF Phone 1 isn’t the only budget phone that’s been given a major discount ahead of Black Friday. The Google Pixel 8a is currently available for just £17 a month with no upfront cost, while the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite can be picked up for as little as £229

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

