The Samsung QLED 4K TV just plummeted in price

Very has just slashed the price of one of Samsung’s latest QLED 4K TVs, marking the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

We’re edging closer to the colder months when it gets dark before you’ve even got home, and one of the best ways to spend your time is to binge-watch your favourite show or try out the latest blockbuster.

Thanks to these early Black Friday deals, you can treat yourself to a brand new entertainment set-up, as this Samsung 2021 QLED TV just saw its price drop to £799, which is almost a 40% discount from the original price.

Save £400 on the 55-inch Samsung QLED TV If you’ve been craving a more immersive viewing experience at home, the Samsung 2021 QLED TV just saw a massive discount, so you can watch your favourite films in style for a fraction of the price. Very

Was £1199

Now only £799 View Deal

This TV is 55-inches and almost bezel-less, so you’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in the experience as you rewatch Game of Thrones for the tenth time.

The display is QLED, which means you’ll be getting a brighter picture with improved colours and contrast. The picture quality will also be boosted by the Quantum HDR 1500, powered by HDR10+, which will bring out all the little details that you might otherwise miss out on.

You will also be treated to dynamic audio, as the Samsung QLED TV comes with six built-in speakers that travel around the screen and follows the action. This means you’ll be getting an even more immersive experience while you watch, and you won’t need to mess around installing any external speakers.

This Samsung TV is also powered by Tizen, so you can access an abundance of apps and services alongside all of the must-haves for any TV, such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Plus, when you order this deal, you can also treat yourself to the Samsung S60A Soundbar for just £149. This additional promotion is running until 30 November, just add the soundbar to your basket and the discount will be applied at the checkout.

Keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews as we’ll be bringing you even more fantastic deals in the runup and during Black Friday.