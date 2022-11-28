 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor has plummeted for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Gaming monitors can come in all shapes and sizes, but if it’s a nifty ultrawide one you’re after, then you’ll want to take notice of this excellent Black Friday deal.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is available from Amazon for £369, providing you with a handy 18% price cut on its usual £449.99 list price and giving you the chance to grab a capable ultrawide option for less.

If it isn’t an ultrawide monitor you’re after, however, then you’ll want to check out our round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that our experts have been able to find on all manner of tech, even if we’re now into the last throws of the big weekend sale.

Back to the monitor in question: it’s a 34-inch panel with a 1440p resolution, offering you quite a large screen to get immersed in. It should provide a nice middle ground on detail – in terms of being between an FHD and 4K resolution – as well as on price, given that 4K monitors are considerably more expensive.

Save 18% on this capable Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor in this late Black Friday deal

Save 18% on this capable Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor in this late Black Friday deal

If it’s a solid gaming monitor you’re after in the last throws of Black Friday, this £81 saving on the Samsung Odyssey G5 might just be for you.

  • Amazon
  • Save £80.99
  • £369
View Deal

The inclusion of a 165Hz refresh rate should help to keep motion smooth, and the fact that this is also a VA display enables an especially speedy response time.

You’ll get HDR10 support for some extra vibrancy, as well as VRR support with AMD FreeSync to eliminate any tearing or juddering.

It’s also worth noting that this is quite a sleek-looking monitor, with its all-black frame offering a certain no-nonsense quality. As for ports, this G5 provides both HDMI out and a headphone jack, which is convenient.

The Keepa graph below demonstrates the pricing history for this Samsung monitor, and how there is a genuine reduction to be had here. If you’re in the market for a new ultrawide monitor for some properly immersive gaming, this is an excellent option – not least with £81 off its list price.

Keepa Samsung Odyssey G5. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

You might like…

The HyperX Quadcast streaming mic has plummeted to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

The HyperX Quadcast streaming mic has plummeted to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 4 mins ago
You won’t believe this last-minute Cyber Monday Pixel 6 deal

You won’t believe this last-minute Cyber Monday Pixel 6 deal

Chris Smith 39 mins ago
The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless mouse is a Cyber Monday bargain

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless mouse is a Cyber Monday bargain

Reece Bithrey 3 hours ago
The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop has almost £1000 off for Cyber Monday

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop has almost £1000 off for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 3 hours ago
This 105GB iPhone SE deal is a rare Apple bargain this Cyber Monday

This 105GB iPhone SE deal is a rare Apple bargain this Cyber Monday

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Save a massive £730 on the Razer Blade 15 before Black Friday is over

Save a massive £730 on the Razer Blade 15 before Black Friday is over

Reece Bithrey 4 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s currently studying International History &a…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.