The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor has plummeted for Cyber Monday

Gaming monitors can come in all shapes and sizes, but if it’s a nifty ultrawide one you’re after, then you’ll want to take notice of this excellent Black Friday deal.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is available from Amazon for £369, providing you with a handy 18% price cut on its usual £449.99 list price and giving you the chance to grab a capable ultrawide option for less.

If it isn’t an ultrawide monitor you’re after, however, then you’ll want to check out our round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that our experts have been able to find on all manner of tech, even if we’re now into the last throws of the big weekend sale.

Back to the monitor in question: it’s a 34-inch panel with a 1440p resolution, offering you quite a large screen to get immersed in. It should provide a nice middle ground on detail – in terms of being between an FHD and 4K resolution – as well as on price, given that 4K monitors are considerably more expensive.

Save 18% on this capable Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor in this late Black Friday deal If it’s a solid gaming monitor you’re after in the last throws of Black Friday, this £81 saving on the Samsung Odyssey G5 might just be for you. Amazon

Save £80.99

£369 View Deal

The inclusion of a 165Hz refresh rate should help to keep motion smooth, and the fact that this is also a VA display enables an especially speedy response time.

You’ll get HDR10 support for some extra vibrancy, as well as VRR support with AMD FreeSync to eliminate any tearing or juddering.

It’s also worth noting that this is quite a sleek-looking monitor, with its all-black frame offering a certain no-nonsense quality. As for ports, this G5 provides both HDMI out and a headphone jack, which is convenient.

The Keepa graph below demonstrates the pricing history for this Samsung monitor, and how there is a genuine reduction to be had here. If you’re in the market for a new ultrawide monitor for some properly immersive gaming, this is an excellent option – not least with £81 off its list price.

Keepa Samsung Odyssey G5. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals