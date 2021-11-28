The Samsung Galaxy S21 is available right now on a bargain two-year contract

For just £30 per month, the Samsung Galaxy S21 could be yours – along with unlimited minutes, texts, and data.

It’s one of the best contract deals we’ve seen on the Black Friday weekend, so make sure not to miss out.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the best Android smartphones that you can buy, so it’s great news that it’s available on a cheap contract deal. The device can be yours for just £30 per month, and you’ll get unlimited texts, minutes, and data as well for the full-fat experience.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for £30 per month, with unlimited calls, texts, and data Net yourself the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £30 per month with this brilliant contract deal. You’ll have unlimited minutes, texts, and data to use with the flagship handset that boasts an excellent screen and excellent performance levels. Vodafone

£30 per month View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a very good all-round smartphone, that delivers excellent performance and an attractive screen, along with a solid camera system and an attractive design.

The display is a bright OLED panel with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It’s not the sharpest among flagship phones, but it’s smooth and punchy and generally is a joy to use.

The performance levels are bolstered by an Exynos 2100 processor that makes it a powerhouse that’s ideal for mobile gaming. The 4000mAh battery will see you through the day without a problem, and it’s fairly nippy recharging thanks to its 25W fast-charge ability.

The triple rear camera system, which is housed in a stylish module, is versatile and reliable, thanks to the combination of a 12-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

To have all this great tech in your hand for just £30 per month (for a total of £721) in addition to free calls, texts, and data, is an absolute steal when you consider that the handset alone retails for £649.

