The Roku Streambar’s Black Friday saving is giving excellence

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Roku Streambar SE is the upgrade your bedroom television has always deserved. Not only does it provide better sound, but a better smart TV interface with a great app library. Right now it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Amazon US is selling the compact Roku Streambar SE 2-in-1 soundbar and 4K streamer for $69, which is 31% off the $99.99 list price. There’s free Prime shipping and we’re seeing a same-day option at our end. Good stuff.

The device is one of the smallest soundbars out there and is most suited to smaller television sets. However, it still offers “surprisingly big sound” Roku says. It’ll definitely whoop the rear-end of the speakers within your smaller, secondary television.

There are two premium speakers with a dedicated bass port and it will automatically adjust the EQ in order to make voices clearer. Thank the Gods, it’ll also recognise when ads are louder and lower the volume on those too. The soundbar has Bluetooth enabling you to stream your tunes or connect your headphones to the TV audio.

Of course, there’s a second element to this proposition in the form of a 4K HDR streaming device running the Roku OS, and offering access to all of your favourite streaming apps – including free channels from Roku.

This is why the Streambar SE might be a better option than Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar that, quizically, doesn’t actually have the Fire TV interface built-in. The smart remote offers shortcuts to four of those streaming apps, but it also enables you to adjust the volume and power off the TV.

This is a smaller version of the original Roku Streambar that first arrived in 2020. We’ve reviewed the first device and found it to be an excellent solution for smaller or secondary televisions. The updated SE version has a 4.4 star rating from shoppers on Amazon.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

