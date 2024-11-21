The Roku Streambar’s Black Friday saving is giving excellence

The Roku Streambar SE is the upgrade your bedroom television has always deserved. Not only does it provide better sound, but a better smart TV interface with a great app library. Right now it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Amazon US is selling the compact Roku Streambar SE 2-in-1 soundbar and 4K streamer for $69, which is 31% off the $99.99 list price. There’s free Prime shipping and we’re seeing a same-day option at our end. Good stuff.

$30.99 off the Roku Soundbar SE 2-in-1 streamer Why buy two when you can buy one? The Streambar SE combines a compact soundbar to upgrade TV audio, with a streaming device built in. It’s on sale for Black Friday Amazon

Was £99.99

Now $69 View Deal

The device is one of the smallest soundbars out there and is most suited to smaller television sets. However, it still offers “surprisingly big sound” Roku says. It’ll definitely whoop the rear-end of the speakers within your smaller, secondary television.

There are two premium speakers with a dedicated bass port and it will automatically adjust the EQ in order to make voices clearer. Thank the Gods, it’ll also recognise when ads are louder and lower the volume on those too. The soundbar has Bluetooth enabling you to stream your tunes or connect your headphones to the TV audio.

Of course, there’s a second element to this proposition in the form of a 4K HDR streaming device running the Roku OS, and offering access to all of your favourite streaming apps – including free channels from Roku.

This is why the Streambar SE might be a better option than Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar that, quizically, doesn’t actually have the Fire TV interface built-in. The smart remote offers shortcuts to four of those streaming apps, but it also enables you to adjust the volume and power off the TV.

This is a smaller version of the original Roku Streambar that first arrived in 2020. We’ve reviewed the first device and found it to be an excellent solution for smaller or secondary televisions. The updated SE version has a 4.4 star rating from shoppers on Amazon.