The Roku Express HD is just £13.99 in this Black Friday bargain

In need of a new streaming device? The Roku Express HD media player has plummeted to just £13.99 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. 

The Roku Express usually costs £29.99, meaning that picking one up today will save you £16 – or over 50% – on the media player.

Not only is this a fantastic price, but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen the device drop on Amazon since it first became available in 2019. The deal also comes with free delivery and free returns if you change your mind (even for non-Prime subscribers). 

The Roku Express is the 2019 update to Roku’s cheapest streaming player, offering an affordable option for anyone looking to access HD content on Netflix, Disney Plus and more without a 4K TV to take full advantage of the pricier 4K players in Roku’s line up.

The Express supports thousands of free and paid apps, offering more than 150,000 movies and TV episodes in total. This includes content from Netflix, Disney Plus, NOW, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, ITV Hub, Sky News, BT Sport and Spotify. You can search across top channels to see which app offers a specific show at the lowest cost, so you can shop smarter when it comes to finding something new to watch.

The player also includes the Roku Channel, which is packed with Roku Originals at no additional cost. 

In the box, you’ll find the Roku Express remote with playback buttons and dedicated shortcuts to Netflix, Google Play, Rakuten TV and Spotify. You can also install the Roku app on your phone to control your TV using your touchscreen or use the voice search feature to find content hands-free. 

The app also supports private listening so you can listen with your headphones, and offers the option to cast music and photos directly onto your TV. 

If you like the sound of the Roku Express, you’ll want to act fast. This early Black Friday deal isn’t likely to stick around for long. Shop now to save over 50% on the usually-£29.99 streaming device and get it for just £13.99 with free delivery today.

