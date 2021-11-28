The Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless headset is £120 cheaper for Black Friday

This Razer Nari Ultimate headset deal is too good to miss; experience HyperSense haptic feedback for a fraction of the original price.

Not only are you already saving £120 with this deal, but you’re also snatching up a stellar headset that features Razer HyperSense haptic feedback. HyperSense converts sound signals into tactile feedback, so while you’re gaming – or listening to music – your headset will vibrate at key moments to enhance your experience and create a more immersive adventure.

You won’t believe how cheap this Razer Nari Ultimate headset is Looking to upgrade your audio experience to the next level? You can snatch up the Razer Nari Ultimate headset for less than half the original price. eBuyer

Save £120 for Black Friday

Now just £79.98 View Deal

This headset has been built with THX Spatial Audio in mind. You have the option of buying the Razer THX app if you want to experience advanced 7.1 surround sound with pinpoint positional accuracy while you game on your PC.

It’s not necessary to enjoy the headset but is a nice optional addition if you’re after an even greater awareness while you game, so you can locate any sneaking enemies well before they’re close enough to do any damage.

This wireless headset features some cooling gel-infused cushions, which will reduce any heat build-up during any intense gaming sessions, with swivelling earcups that better adapt to the shape and position of your ears.

Of course, as with most of the headsets Razer make, you’re more than welcome to use Razer Synapse 3 to further enhance your experience while you game; this configuration software lets you toggle Razer Chroma RGB to personalise you gaming rig and sync up your devices for a truly immersive setup.

You have the option of adjusting the audio settings in Synapse, so you can create the perfect sound each time you game. Plus, you can set Synapse to keep all of your Razer drivers up to date, so you don’t have to worry about any outdated peripherals.

While we haven’t reviewed this model specifically, we’re very familiar with Razer headsets and very recently tested out HyperSense, and we can confirm that it adds another layer to any game and brings the smallest actions and movements to life.

If you’re curious as to what other Black Friday deals are still floating around, have a gander below to see all the other great offers and discounts that we’ve found so you can get premium products on the cheap.