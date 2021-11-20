 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Razer Kraken X is even more affordable with this limited time offer

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

Razer’s Kraken X headset is one of the best budget headsets money can buy, and this early Black Friday deal from Amazon makes it even more worth your while.

Where the Kraken X would usually retail for £49.99, this deal has essentially cut its price in half to just £26.29, with a total discount of 47%.

If you’re in the market for an affordable gaming headset with plenty of compatibility and decent audio, then we’d suggest picking up the Kraken X pretty sharpish.

Get 47% off the Razer Kraken X headset in this steal of an early Black Friday deal

Get 47% off the Razer Kraken X headset in this steal of an early Black Friday deal

Razer’s brilliant Kraken X headset has seen a pretty substantial price cut for Black Friday, being available to purchase for just £26.29, offering up a near 50% decrease from its £49.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £49.99
  • £26.29
View Deal

The Razer Kraken X acts a nice mid-range option within Razer’s rather vast Kraken headset line, offering up some decent all-round audio, although its low-end punch isn’t as prevalent as on other Razer headsets.

To make up for this hollow bass, the Kraken X features Razer’s virtual 7.1 surround sound that can provide much higher levels of immersion and increasingly accurate audio positioning. This is definitely handy for when you’re indulging in some FPS games and you need to listen out for enemy footsteps. Just note the virtual surround sound is only available on PC.

You might like…

Deathloop’s just £27.99 in this Black Friday stonker

Deathloop’s just £27.99 in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey 6 hours ago
Increase your console storage with this incredible deal on the WD_BLACK 2TB Hard Drive

Increase your console storage with this incredible deal on the WD_BLACK 2TB Hard Drive

Reece Bithrey 7 hours ago
Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 1 day ago
Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Add quality speakers to your gaming rig with Razer’s Nommo Chroma deal

Reece Bithrey 1 day ago

Their primarily plastic construction is sturdy enough for the price, and there’s some decent levels of padding too to make them both comfortable and provide some good passive noise isolation for the money. The Kraken X also delivers in the microphone department with plenty of clarity enabling your voice to be heard loud and clear to your friends over Discord, or other platforms.

Device support for the Kraken X is also outstanding, with it being designed to work with not only your PC, but if you’ve got a Nintendo Switch or a PS4, then this headset should work pretty much immediately.

As our Computing & Gaming Editor Ryan Jones concluded in his Razer Kraken X review:

“The Razer Kraken X is a good mid-range headset that gets most of the basics right: it’s comfortable, sounds decent and has a great microphone. Unfortunately, its poor bass performance doesn’t bode well for action and shooter games, where loud and deep explosions are the norm. If you want a blockbuster audio experience, you’ll need to pay more. Otherwise, this remains a great value gaming headset.”

Get 47% off the Razer Kraken X headset in this steal of an early Black Friday deal

Get 47% off the Razer Kraken X headset in this steal of an early Black Friday deal

Razer’s brilliant Kraken X headset has seen a pretty substantial price cut for Black Friday, being available to purchase for just £26.29, offering up a near 50% decrease from its £49.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £49.99
  • £26.29
View Deal

For the money, it’s hard to argue with what you’re getting with the Kraken X anyway, but this 47% reduction just makes it all the more appealing. With such a low price, it’s unlikely that this deal will be around for too long, so be sure to take advantage it whilst you can.

And, be sure to check back with the expert team here at Trusted Reviews as we’re constantly searching for the best Black Friday deals to bring you.

Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.