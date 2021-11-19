The Razer Kishi for iPhone gets a much needed discount for Black Friday

Razer’s Kishi phone controller turns your regular phone into an all-out gaming beast, and it’s seen a fantastic price drop on Amazon in this early Black Friday deal.

You can pick it up for the price of £57.99, marking out a hefty 42% discount on the RRP of £99.99.

If you play a lot of mobile games like PUBG Mobile, or you’re wanting to experience cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass properly, then we think investing in the Kishi would be a great idea in order to raise your game a fair bit.

With the Razer Kishi, what you’re getting principally is a controller that attaches tightly to your phone through a USB-C docking mechanism and turns it into a Nintendo Switch-type device. Most of the buttons and thumbsticks feel pretty decent to the touch, but do note the materials used are primarily plastic.

When you’re not using it, the Kishi also folds down into quite a compact shell that can easily be popped into a bag or even your pocket, if you’ve got particularly large ones. However, when you are using it, the Kishi offers up no latency and the bundled app makes actions such as updating the device’s firmware pretty painless, whilst maintaining a great mobile gaming experience.

As the Kishi is essentially a transplated Xbox controller with a USB-C connector to hook it up to your phone, it gets instantly recognised on a multitude of cloud gaming services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now as an Xbox controller and can be used pretty much in a plug-and-play manner. Thisjust helps to keep things as convenient as possible.

Working on multiple handsets is also a major bonus, as if you are someone to change your phone regularly, the Kishi should also be able to keep up rather well. As cloud gaming is a relatively fledgling space at the moment, as more services become available and their connectivity gets better, this is where the Kishi should fly.

If you are looking to take advantage of some cloud gaming tech on your phone and want a brilliant controller to allow you to do just that, the Razer Kishi definitely looks like a great choice, even more so with that 42% off.

And, of course, be sure to check back with us all over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there, and keep you well informed in the process.