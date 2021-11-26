The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has seen a big Black Friday price cut

Razer’s Huntsman V2 Analog is one of the best keyboards money can buy and has seen its price slashed in an immense Black Friday Amazon deal.

It’s currently available for just £139, marking out a frankly incredible 44% saving on its usual £249.99 RRP.

If you want to take your keyboard game to the next level and experience the power of analog switches, then this is arguably your best chance to do so. We’d thoroughly recommend any serious gam pick one up while they can.

Win big with this immense Black Friday deal on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has seen a brilliant price cut for Black Friday 2021 that brings the power of analog switches to you for just £139, offering a 44% discount on the ‘board’s £249.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £249.99

£139.00 View Deal

The Huntsman V2 Analog is a keyboard that’s built like an absolute tank. It’s made of thick and sturdy plastic and offers no deck flex whatsoever even when met with very heavy typing.

It’s also a rather suave looking gaming keyboard. Make no mistake, the Huntsman V2 Analog feels like a classier product and suits both gaming dens and professional offices alike.

And if you want any more proof of how amazing a deal you’re getting on the Huntsman V2 Analog, take a look at the Keepa chart below that details the fact that this is the lowest price it’s been for a rather long time:

Where it really begins to set itself apart though is on the fact the Huntsman V2 Analog is one of the only mainstream gaming keyboards to feature analog switches. In other words, they can be programmed to offer progressive inputs that are more like a controller than a traditional keyboard. What this does is allow more precise and accurate inputs, alongside helping to provide players with an overall competitive advantage.

Programming these inputs is also easy enough with Razer’s own Synapse 3 software being some of the more intuitive out there, and the Huntsman V2 Analog’s Chroma RGB lighting is also nicely bright and sharp, as is typical for Razer keyboards.

If you are wanting a brilliant overall gaming keyboard that comes with some sharp design, marvellous lighting and a rather special party piece, then the Huntsman V2 Analog would be the perfect addition to your setup.

And of course, be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there for you to take note of.