 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has seen a big Black Friday price cut

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

Razer’s Huntsman V2 Analog is one of the best keyboards money can buy and has seen its price slashed in an immense Black Friday Amazon deal.

It’s currently available for just £139, marking out a frankly incredible 44% saving on its usual £249.99 RRP.

If you want to take your keyboard game to the next level and experience the power of analog switches, then this is arguably your best chance to do so. We’d thoroughly recommend any serious gam pick one up while they can.

Win big with this immense Black Friday deal on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

Win big with this immense Black Friday deal on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has seen a brilliant price cut for Black Friday 2021 that brings the power of analog switches to you for just £139, offering a 44% discount on the ‘board’s £249.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • £139.00
View Deal

The Huntsman V2 Analog is a keyboard that’s built like an absolute tank. It’s made of thick and sturdy plastic and offers no deck flex whatsoever even when met with very heavy typing.

It’s also a rather suave looking gaming keyboard. Make no mistake, the Huntsman V2 Analog feels like a classier product and suits both gaming dens and professional offices alike.

And if you want any more proof of how amazing a deal you’re getting on the Huntsman V2 Analog, take a look at the Keepa chart below that details the fact that this is the lowest price it’s been for a rather long time:

Where it really begins to set itself apart though is on the fact the Huntsman V2 Analog is one of the only mainstream gaming keyboards to feature analog switches. In other words, they can be programmed to offer progressive inputs that are more like a controller than a traditional keyboard. What this does is allow more precise and accurate inputs, alongside helping to provide players with an overall competitive advantage.

Programming these inputs is also easy enough with Razer’s own Synapse 3 software being some of the more intuitive out there, and the Huntsman V2 Analog’s Chroma RGB lighting is also nicely bright and sharp, as is typical for Razer keyboards.

Win big with this immense Black Friday deal on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

Win big with this immense Black Friday deal on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has seen a brilliant price cut for Black Friday 2021 that brings the power of analog switches to you for just £139, offering a 44% discount on the ‘board’s £249.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • £139.00
View Deal

If you are wanting a brilliant overall gaming keyboard that comes with some sharp design, marvellous lighting and a rather special party piece, then the Huntsman V2 Analog would be the perfect addition to your setup.

And of course, be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there for you to take note of.

You might like…

This Asus gaming laptop has had a ludicrous price cut

This Asus gaming laptop has had a ludicrous price cut

Reece Bithrey 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals: Mega savings on TVs, phones and more

Best Black Friday Deals: Mega savings on TVs, phones and more

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Razer Raptor gaming monitor sees huge £375 price cut for Black Friday

Razer Raptor gaming monitor sees huge £375 price cut for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.