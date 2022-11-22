 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The PS5 Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is finally here

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The PS5 is one of the most elusive consoles to date, but thanks to this incredible Black Friday deal you can finally have your own.

In what could be one of the best gaming deals this Black Friday, the PS5 console has been bundled with two DualSense controllers, a code to download FIFA 23 as well as the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection game.

All this can be yours for just £576.85, which is incredibly affordable when you consider that both FIFA and Uncharted have been known to sell for over £50 each and that the retail price of a DualSense controller sits around £60.

And if this deal isn’t for you, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday deals round-up as we will be updating it continually with the best offers and discounts throughout the sale.

Snatch up a PS5, a FIFA DualSense controller and Uncharted for under £600

Snatch up a PS5, a FIFA DualSense controller and Uncharted for under £600

The PS5 has been famously hard to get a hold of since its release, but now you can snatch up the next-generation console alongside Uncharted Remastered and a FIFA DualSense controller for less than £600.

  • ShopTo
  • Three product bundle
  • Now £576.85
View Deal

The PS5 is the latest console from Sony, and has risen up the ranks since its launch in 2020, boasting a fantastic games library and support for the DualSense controller. The DualSense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing for a deeper level of immersion in games.

And looking at the included games, FIFA 23 offers realistic action on the pitch, according to our review, as well as stunning visuals thanks to the upgraded console. Uncharted is a fantastic experience too, with this PS5 version retelling the story in high definition with haptic feedback support from the controllers.

Ultimately, we can’t promise that this deal will last all day, never mind until the official Black Friday sale rolls around. So, if you’ve been on the lookout for a PS5, this may be the perfect time to buy, as you’re getting two extra controllers and PS5 games thrown in too.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Smart home enthusiasts need to pick up this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal before Black Friday

Smart home enthusiasts need to pick up this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal before Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 8 mins ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

Ryan Jones 19 mins ago
The Nothing Ear (1) have a juicy Black Friday discount that’s hard to pass up

The Nothing Ear (1) have a juicy Black Friday discount that’s hard to pass up

Hannah Davies 40 mins ago
This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

Peter Phelps 45 mins ago
Argos has dropped another air fryer bargain for Black Friday

Argos has dropped another air fryer bargain for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro gets huge price cut – but you’ll need to act quickly

OnePlus 10 Pro gets huge price cut – but you’ll need to act quickly

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.