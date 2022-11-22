The PS5 Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is finally here

The PS5 is one of the most elusive consoles to date, but thanks to this incredible Black Friday deal you can finally have your own.

In what could be one of the best gaming deals this Black Friday, the PS5 console has been bundled with two DualSense controllers, a code to download FIFA 23 as well as the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection game.

All this can be yours for just £576.85, which is incredibly affordable when you consider that both FIFA and Uncharted have been known to sell for over £50 each and that the retail price of a DualSense controller sits around £60.

The PS5 is the latest console from Sony, and has risen up the ranks since its launch in 2020, boasting a fantastic games library and support for the DualSense controller. The DualSense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing for a deeper level of immersion in games.

And looking at the included games, FIFA 23 offers realistic action on the pitch, according to our review, as well as stunning visuals thanks to the upgraded console. Uncharted is a fantastic experience too, with this PS5 version retelling the story in high definition with haptic feedback support from the controllers.

Ultimately, we can’t promise that this deal will last all day, never mind until the official Black Friday sale rolls around. So, if you’ve been on the lookout for a PS5, this may be the perfect time to buy, as you’re getting two extra controllers and PS5 games thrown in too.

