The price of the Apple Watch has been slashed for Black Friday

We’re now fully in the swing of Black Friday and this is an excellent pick if you’re on the hunt for an Apple Watch.

Amazon is currently offering the excellent wearable for just £319, that’s a healthy 20% chopped off the original £399 starting price.

Savings like this don’t come about too often on Apple Watches and we’ve yet to find a better deal on this product this Black Friday.

While this isn’t the very latest Apple Watch, there weren’t a whole lot of new features added in the recent Series 8 so this remains an excellent buy if you’re in the market for an Apple wearable.

This particular version of the Apple Watch is the larger 45mm version and it comes in a bright red colourway with a matching silicone sport band.

Big features included on the Apple Watch Series 7 include GPS for accurate run-tracking without your phone attached, a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor. The watch also boasts NFC for mobile payments from Apple Pay, 8GB of onboard storage and a water-resistant body for swimming sessions.

The Apple Watch 7 works with iPhone 6S or newer, however there’s no support for Android phones nor can it be set up with an iPad. If you’re also in the market for an iPhone, check out this saving on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We raved about the Apple Watch Series 7 when we reviewed the wearable shortly after release, saying “The bigger display is a subtle upgrade that crams more into your view and the faster charging goes some way to making up for the battery life, that’ll still only just get you through a day.

