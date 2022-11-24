 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The price of the Apple Watch has been slashed for Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

We’re now fully in the swing of Black Friday and this is an excellent pick if you’re on the hunt for an Apple Watch.

Amazon is currently offering the excellent wearable for just £319, that’s a healthy 20% chopped off the original £399 starting price.

Savings like this don’t come about too often on Apple Watches and we’ve yet to find a better deal on this product this Black Friday.

If you’re in the market for even more discounts on great tech, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals round-up, which is continually updated throughout the sale so you can stay in the loop on all the best offers.

While this isn’t the very latest Apple Watch, there weren’t a whole lot of new features added in the recent Series 8 so this remains an excellent buy if you’re in the market for an Apple wearable.

Big Apple Watch 7 savings for Black Friday

Big Apple Watch 7 savings for Black Friday

Amazon is currently offering the excellent wearable for just £319, that’s a healthy 20% chopped off the original £399 starting price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • Now just £319
View Deal

This particular version of the Apple Watch is the larger 45mm version and it comes in a bright red colourway with a matching silicone sport band.

Big features included on the Apple Watch Series 7 include GPS for accurate run-tracking without your phone attached, a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor. The watch also boasts NFC for mobile payments from Apple Pay, 8GB of onboard storage and a water-resistant body for swimming sessions.

The Apple Watch 7 works with iPhone 6S or newer, however there’s no support for Android phones nor can it be set up with an iPad. If you’re also in the market for an iPhone, check out this saving on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We raved about the Apple Watch Series 7 when we reviewed the wearable shortly after release, saying “The bigger display is a subtle upgrade that crams more into your view and the faster charging goes some way to making up for the battery life, that’ll still only just get you through a day.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Ryan Jones 57 mins ago
Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.