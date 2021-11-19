The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a fantastic wireless gaming mouse, and Amazon’s latest price cut provides an equally brilliant deal.

It’s now clocking in at just £73.99, providing a £90 saving on the original RRP of £169.99.

If you’re on the hunt for an amazing gaming mouse to upgrade your setup with and add a bit of Razer flair, then we don’t think you can go wrong with the Basilisk Ultimate in our view.

Save 56% on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate in this incredible early Black Friday deal The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is quite a capable wireless gaming mouse, and it’s seen an incredible price cut on Amazon, with 56% off its £169.99 RRP bringing it down to a low of just £73.99. Amazon

Was £169.99

£73.99 View Deal

What you’re getting here is one of the most powerful gaming mouse of the last two years or so, with the Basilisk Ultimate packing a 20,000 DPI sensor under the hood that provides some super sensitivity that’s ideal for pro gamers and casuals alike, alongside a practically zero-latency wireless connection thanks to Razer HyperSpeed.

You’ll also find that the Basilisk Ultimate is quite the comfortable mouse with a contoured shape that feels marvellous in-hand, with rubberised side grips helping to make it a fantastic choice for high-intensity battles.

In addition, Razer’s fantastic Chroma lighting and Synapse software integration are also present on the Basilisk Ultimate, providing their unique blend of vivid RGB lighting and immense levels of customisation. This is especially useful if you want to configure your mouse with other functions for the mouse buttons or completely personalise the lighting to suit your setup.

The battery life of the Basilisk Ultimate is also pretty decent, with it lasting around 100 hours before needing to be charged back up for another long session of gaming in all your favourite titles, and you can also pair with Razer’s own Chroma-enabled charging dock for maximum convenience, and also even more RGB lighting.

In my own Razer Basilisk Ultimate review where it garnered a Recommended badge, I concluded the following:

“Razer’s newest wireless mouse packs a punch, delivering a lot of blows to the opposition. With its 20,000 DPI sensor and latency-free connection, it works an absolute charm; I’d recommend it in a heartbeat. However, with such a hefty price, this is only a worthwhile purchase for serious PC gamers.”

As that price has now been absolutely slashed, there’s no reason why anyone can’t go out and buy the Basilisk Ultimate and experience its power; after all, it’d be a sore miss if this deal does pass you by.

And, be sure to check back with the Trusted Reviews team of experts as we’re constantly searching for the best Black Friday deals to bring you over the next couple of weeks.