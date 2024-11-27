The Pixel 9 has become downright cheap this Black Friday

The Pixel 9 just became downright cheap for Black Friday week.

This deal gets you the Google’s current flagship smartphone, the Pixel 9, on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 500GB of monthly data, for just £22.99 a month. There’s a minimal up front payment of £9.

Get the Pixel 9 on contract for £22.99 a month The Google Pixel 9 is part of a brilliant contract deal this Black Friday, which gives you the phone with 500GB of monthly data for just £22.99 a month, with an up front payment of £9.

500GB data

£22.99 a month, £9 up front View Deal

That’s an incredibly cheap price to get you set up with a comprehensive smartphone package. The Pixel 9 is a large part of that.

We haven’t reviewed the Pixel 9 as yet, but we have reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro, which is basically the same phone but with an extra telephoto camera.

Sure enough, all of Lewis’s main talking points for the Pixel 9 Pro apply to the Pixel 9. It’s got the same stylish and compact design, pretty much the same helpful AI features, much the same awesome camera set-up (except for that zoom camera), and much the same all-day battery life.

Of the Pixel 9 Pro’s (and by extension the Pixel 9’s) 50MP main camera and new-and-improved 48MP ultra-wide, Lewis said that it produces “impressive snaps with that classic Pixel look, aiming for true-to-life colours instead of being overly vibrant”.

Low light performance is always a strength with Pixel phones, as they manage to capture startlingly crisp and clear low light shots without that weird overbrightened effect.

The Pixel 9 even shares the same Tensor G4 chip at its heart, not to mention the same outstanding seven-year software update promise.

In fact, arguably the main difference here is the fact that the Pixel 9 is significantly cheaper. Following this contract deal from Mobiles, that’s truer than ever.

We’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday deals on smartphones and other consumer technology as the day approaches, so keep us bookmarked.