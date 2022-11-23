The Pixel 7 keeps getting cheaper thanks to this new Black Friday deal

We’re hunting for all the best phone deals this Black Friday, and for those eyeing up Google’s new Pixel 7 phones, this is one the finest savings we’ve spotted.

This deal, part of Mobile Phone Direct’s Black Friday sale, gets a free Pixel 7 and monthly payments of £28.

Over the course of the contract this will cost £672 when everything is considered, a very good price as you’re getting 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts every month. The Pixel 7 costs £599 if you buy it SIM free, so you’re basically paying £73 for all that data every single month.

Of course, we’ve got you covered for everything Black Friday-related. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday phone deals alongside the best Amazon Black Friday deals, and these are always being updated when new deals arrive.

Get the Pixel 7 for free with this contract deal This deal, part of Mobile Phone Direct’s Black Friday sale, gets a free Pixel 7 and monthly payments of £28. Mobile Phone Direct

Free phone

£28 a month View Deal

The Pixel 7 is a top Android and one of our favourites of the year. It has a great 90Hz screen, a sleek design and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s 5G, good battery life and plenty of software updates from Google.

The star of the show is the cameras though, which both take excellent photos in all manner of situations especially tricky low-light ones.

In our glowing 4.5/5 Pixel 7 review we said “The Pixel 7 offers a charming and impressive all-round experience, with a particularly impressive camera system, making it very good value for its asking price.”

Best Black Friday Deals