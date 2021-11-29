 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

The Pixel 4a is still unmissable at this price

If you still haven’t picked up a new phone over the Black Friday weekend then this is your time to shine – the Pixel 4a is back available for this stunning price.

As part of eBay’s Argos store sale, you can nab the outstanding Pixel 4a for the wondrous price of £249.

For such a good phone, this deal is certainly tempting at its current price. We reviewed the Pixel 4a at £349 and found it excellent value at that higher price, so it’s even easier to recommend with this discount.

The phone is new (rather than used or refurbished) and it comes unlocked so you can simply pop in your SIM inside and start using it.

Features for the Pixel 4a include a rather impressive 5.8-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution, Snapdragon 730 chipset and a 3.5mm port for plugging in a pair of wired headphones.

Pixel phones stand out due to their cameras and even though the Pixel 4a is cheaper than other phones from Google it still competes. This is easily the best camera phone at this price, with snaps packing serious detail and a lovely representation of colours. If you want the best camera phone for the price then this is the phone to go with.

The software experience is excellent too, with Google bringing updates (including security patches) quickly. You’ll be first in line for big Android version updates too.

In our in-depth review of the Pixel 4a, we said “If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone (£349/$349) with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a.”

So, if you want a new phone this Black Friday and you don’t want to break the bank we say this Pixel 4a deal is easily one of the best around and certainly not to be missed. See our Best Black Friday deals page for more great savings.

