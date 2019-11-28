Amazon has discounted the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus [2 m] White and Colour Ambiance Smart LED Kit + Philips Hue Smart Home Motion Sensor for this bumper Black Friday deal. The combo is down to just £49.99.

The deal sees 41% off lopped off the price of this Lightstrip Plus and Motion Sensor team-up. This duo has only ever been down to this price once before and we don’t know when it’ll happen again – so, don’t miss out.

The 2M Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus lets you brighten up any room – providing a simple and easy solution to add customisable lighting. Whether its a living room, office or gaming setup, the Lightstrip Plus is a great addition.

You’ll need a separately sold Philips Hue Bridge to control the lights and once you are set up its a dream to play around with. You can set the colour and intensity of the lights at any time of day and make it work in tandem with any other Philips Hue products you may have.

The flexible nature of the Lightstrip Plus means its adaptable to the shape of various furniture – from desks, kitchen cabinets and TV stands.

This offer isn’t just about bringing colour to your home, however. The Philips Hue Smart Home Motion Sensor is also included.

The motion sensor acts as a handy power-saver. The device detects when rooms are occupied or empty and turns the lights on or off accordingly.

The Lightstrip Plus and Motion Sensor are able to delightfully work in tandem to greet you into any room with a splash of colour.

This Philips Hue bundle brings colourful lighting and a useful motion sensor to your home – all for a price that is currently reduced by over £34. These products won’t be available for below £50 forever so it’s a can’t miss offer.

