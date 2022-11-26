The perfect PS5 Call of Duty bundle just dropped in time for the Black Friday weekend

Deals on the PS5 console are few and far between but we’ve managed to find this fantastic bargain on the console plus two games.

It’s rare that we come across many deals for the latest PlayStation 5 console but we’ve uncovered one more fantastic bundled bargain that is the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade. You can get the PS5 console, a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as well as a digital code for God of War: Ragnarök and a £10 gift card, all for just £592.85.

When you consider that the PS5 console costs £479.99 on its own and both games can cost upwards of £69.99 each, this is a fantastic deal and a great excuse to spend these cold winter months cuddled up inside playing all the latest games.

We gave the PS5 console a 4.5-star review thanks to how absurdly powerful it is, with super fast loading times on both new and old titles. It comes paired with the DualSense controller which boasts haptic feedback and adaptive triggers which we thought made games feel more immersive and impactful, as it feels like your every movement has more purpose than before.

We also recently reviewed God of War Ragnarök and gave it an outstandingly flawless 5-star review. It dives much deeper into Norse mythology than the previous game and the villains of the story, Thor and Odin, have a lot more personality than God of War’s Baldur, with each character having a distinctive attitude that helps to add to the overall tone of the game.

We couldn’t recommend this game enough and think that it’s the perfect ending to Kratos’ time in the Norse world, and a must-play for anyone who enjoyed the first game.

While we haven’t reviewed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II yet, we can say from our time testing it that it looks incredibly detailed, with the city of Amsterdam looking realistic and incredibly recognisable. The level designs are varied and creative, giving players the chance to attack enemies from underwater or take control of a drone and shoot them down from the sky.

Ultimately, this deal is unbeatable and is the perfect pick for anyone who’s been hankering for a PS5 and wants to try some next-generation games to go along with it. Though you will want to act fast with this one if you’re interested, as if any of the previous PS5 bundle deals are to go by, this one won’t last for long.

