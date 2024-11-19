The Oura Ring 3 finally has a Black Friday discount

Oura still rules the smart ring roost and the third-generation model has received a rare and significant price slice for Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the Oura Ring 3 for just £249, which is a £100 (29%) saving on the £349 asking price. Very cool.

You’ll be able to choose from the Horizon and Heritage styles, but the cheapest prices are available on the black and silver colour options.

£100 off the Oura Ring 3 Amazon is offering a rare £100 saving on the Oura Ring 3 for Black Friday. Get it now in a number of styles and colours for £249 Amazon

There’s free Prime Delivery available too meaning you can get this smart ring on your fingers tracking your sleep and activity sooner rather than later.

One thing to think about here is the need to size your finger and the best way to do so is by purchasing the Oura Ring Sizing Kit on Amazon, which is available for just £7 with Prime Delivery also available.

Unless you already know your unique, bespoke size for this product, the wisest course of action is to size yourself and then come back to this incredible offer once you know for sure of the best fit. Amazon is also promising a £10 credit towards the future purchase of an Oura Ring when you buy the sizing kit, so you’re not losing out.

As for the Ring itself, it’s not the latest generation model anymore, as Oura just brought out the Oura Ring 4. However, that’s where the bad news ends. Most of the new features aren’t enabled by the new hardware and have already trickled down to the Oura Ring 3.

We have compared the Oura Ring 3 vs Oura Ring 4 here, just so you can be sure.

Overall we remain massive fans of the Oura Ring 3 as an overall wellness tracker with a discreet design, week-long battery life, detailed insights into sleep, activity, recovery, heart health, daily stress levels, and so much more. It’s attractive, lightweight and comfortable to wear around the clock.

We gave it a 4-star review and concluded: “The Oura Ring 3 is the best smart ring you can buy if you care about sleep and basic activity data and want something that can also give you a sense of how you might be dealing with a fever, cold or virus. You just have to be willing to pay for both hardware and software to get the best tracking experience.”