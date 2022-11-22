 large image

The OnePlus 9 Pro is now affordable with this Black Friday saving

The OnePlus 9 Pro is now a more tempting prospect than ever, with £350 having been shaved of its RRP in this unmissable deal.

One of the top flagship smartphones of 2021, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is now available to buy just for £479 in this fantastic early Black Friday deal. This represents a saving of £350, or 42%, compared to the product’s original RRP of £829.

There are plenty of eye-catching features that won us over when we reviewed the OnePlus 9 Pro. Chief among them is the screen, an excellent OLED panel with plenty of detail that offers an adaptive refresh rate that goes as high as 120Hz, ensuring both smoothness and efficiency.

On top of that, we found that the ultrawide camera was particularly impressive, especially considering that preivous OnePlus phones had struggled with photography. The performance is strong too, relying on a Snapdragon 888 processor, and the battery life is good, but the 65W fast-charging was a real star of the show.

Overall, we just the OnePlus 9 Pro to be an excellent all-rounder, with the only real disappointment being the lack of a dedicated zoom camera. That’s why this deal is such a great one, seeing the price almost cut in half compared to how expensive it was one year ago.

