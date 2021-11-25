The OnePlus 9 is one of the finest phones around at this Black Friday price

With a top-end chip, 5G and a Hasselblad camera, the OnePlus 9 is a very good phone – and with this Black Friday price cut it’s now a bargain.

OnePlus is known for packing its phones with top-end tech, and the OnePlus 9 is no different. For Black Friday, you can now save almost £200 on the SIM free smartphone.

Amazon is currently selling the OnePlus 9 for £449, that’s £180 off the RRP of £629 and easily the cheapest price we’ve seen it for on the site.

This particular deal is for the 128GB storage and 8GB RAM model and it comes in the Astral Black colourway. The phone comes SIM Free and unlocked, so all you need to do is whack your SIM in and you’re off. As it’s a 5G device you’ll also get access to faster network speeds if you’re in a 5G area and on a 5G plan.

Key features for this phone include the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that can easily handle any title from Google Play and a 120Hz OLED display. This screen is very smooth, responsive and ideal for bouts of gaming.

Other features we love include the very quick Warp Charge 65T tech. This lets you get a full charge of the 4500mA battery in around 30 minutes. This remains one of the fastest charging phones we have reviewed.

In terms of imaging, the camera has been influenced by iconic brand Hasselblad. There’s a 48MP main camera, paired with a 50MP ultra wide camera on the back and some special Hasselblad tweaks in the app. 8K video recording is supported too.

We scored the phone a very impressive 4.5/5 when we reviewed it earlier in the year, with expert Alastair Stevenson saying “The OnePlus 9 is a fantastic phone, with a screen that’s tailor-made for gamers and people who regularly stream movies on their mobile.”