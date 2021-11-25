 large image

The OnePlus 9 is one of the finest phones around at this Black Friday price

With a top-end chip, 5G and a Hasselblad camera, the OnePlus 9 is a very good phone – and with this Black Friday price cut it’s now a bargain.

OnePlus is known for packing its phones with top-end tech, and the OnePlus 9 is no different. For Black Friday, you can now save almost £200 on the SIM free smartphone.

Amazon is currently selling the OnePlus 9 for £449, that’s £180 off the RRP of £629 and easily the cheapest price we’ve seen it for on the site.

This particular deal is for the 128GB storage and 8GB RAM model and it comes in the Astral Black colourway. The phone comes SIM Free and unlocked, so all you need to do is whack your SIM in and you’re off. As it’s a 5G device you’ll also get access to faster network speeds if you’re in a 5G area and on a 5G plan.

Key features for this phone include the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that can easily handle any title from Google Play and a 120Hz OLED display. This screen is very smooth, responsive and ideal for bouts of gaming.

Other features we love include the very quick Warp Charge 65T tech. This lets you get a full charge of the 4500mA battery in around 30 minutes. This remains one of the fastest charging phones we have reviewed.

In terms of imaging, the camera has been influenced by iconic brand Hasselblad. There’s a 48MP main camera, paired with a 50MP ultra wide camera on the back and some special Hasselblad tweaks in the app. 8K video recording is supported too.

We scored the phone a very impressive 4.5/5 when we reviewed it earlier in the year, with expert Alastair Stevenson saying “The OnePlus 9 is a fantastic phone, with a screen that’s tailor-made for gamers and people who regularly stream movies on their mobile.”

OnePlus 9 Specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Bin capacity
OnePlus 9
£629
$729
€699
AU$940
OnePlus
6.55 Inches
128GB, 256GB
48MP + 50MP + 2MP
16MP
Yes
No
4500 mAh
Yes
Yes
74.2 x 160 x 8.7 MM
192 G
B08V1QNZW3
Android 11 with Oxygen OS
March 2021
23/03/2021
1080 x 2400
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C 3.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
12GB, 8GB
White Mist, Artic Sky, Astral Black
litres
