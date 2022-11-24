The OnePlus 10T with 256GB storage, 150w fast charging drops to lowest price

The price of OnePlus phones has been dropping since Black Friday season started, and now it’s time for the OnePlus 10T to get in on the action.

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has slashed £140 off the £729 RRP of the OnePlus 10T, bringing it down to a very tempting £589. That’s a 19% saving.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this phone drop to, at least on Amazon, as it has stuck mostly to its £729 RRP ever since its summer launch.

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals over the busy shopping days so if you’re not a fan of this saving there’s likely still something to catch your interest.

This is a phone that’s all about speed. It’s powered by the ludicrously snappy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset so games and apps will run fantastically smoothly and nothing should be too much issue. That’s paired with a whopping 16GB RAM (that’s more than the laptop I am using) and 256GB storage for all your files.

Arguably the coolest feature though is the 150w charging, which gives you a full 0-100% charge in around 20 minutes or 50% in half that. This means you don’t really need to charge the phone every night, and can quickly do it before work in the morning.

There’s also a fast 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 1080p resolution, Oxygen OS 12.1 and 5GB support.

In our in-depth review of the phone we said, “The OnePlus 10T has some alluring feathers in its cap, those being the great performance that it squeezes from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset; the reality-defying speed of its 150W fast-charging; and its lush screen, which is particularly well-suited to running demanding video games. For all of those reasons, I really enjoyed using this phone on a day-to-day basis.”

