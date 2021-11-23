 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

The Oculus Quest 2 now comes with a £50 Argos gift card

Argos is offering a £50 eGift Card to anyone who purchases the Oculus Quest 2 during Black Friday.

While the popular all-in-one VR headset hasn’t directly seen a discount, you’re effectively still reducing the price down to £249.99 by getting a £50 gift card to spend on something else.

There is one slight catch, as the eGift card can’t be claimed until 4 January 2022 (and before 31 January 2022) so you won’t be able to spend the extra £50 on other Black Friday deals. Once that January date arrives, simply follow this link and enter the receipt details of your Oculus Quest 2 purchase.

Despite this minor hitch, this is still one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen for the Oculus Quest 2. So if you’re keen to bag the VR headset before Christmas, this looks to be your best opportunity.

We gave the Oculus Quest 2 a 5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2020. We said in the verdict: “The Oculus Quest 2 is the best value VR headset you can buy, with a fantastic wireless performance and improved screen resolution ensuring an incredibly immersive experience.”

There are a number of great games on the Oculus Quest 2 including SuperHot VR, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR. You can also play the likes of Half-Life: Alyx if you’re happy to use the PC link cable to hook the headset up to your gaming PC.

If you’re still having trouble securing a PS5 or Xbox Series X ahead of Christmas, then the Oculus Quest 2 is an ideal alternative.

The Trusted Take

I absolutely loved the Oculus Quest 2 when I reviewed it. This is one of the first VR headsets that’s a realistic option for the everyday gamer thanks to its affordable price and the fact it doesn’t require a high-end gaming PC.

There’s a great variety of games to play on it now, and I’ve personally lost endless hours playing the likes of Beat Saber and SuperHot VR. If you’ve always been curious about VR, then this is the best entry point available.

