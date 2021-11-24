The Nvidia Shield TV 4K streaming box is finally below the £100 mark

The Nvidia Shield TV has dropped to its lowest price yet, costing just £99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The Nvidia Shield TV is one of the best premium streaming boxes you can currently buy, allowing you to stream 4K content from streaming services by simply plugging it into your TV or monitor.

The Nvidia Shield 4K streaming box is finally below the £100 mark The Nvidia Shield TV is a streaming box that can play supported films and TV shows in 4K HDR. It can also upscale HD video to 4K, and even stream your PC game library to the device. It’s a particularly good option for those who plan to upgrade their GeForce Now plan since the Shield TV enables a 4K resolution if your internet connection is fast enough. Amazon

It also features support for Dolby Vision HDR to give supported content another visual boost, while support for Dolby Atmos allows you to experience incredibly immersive audio with compatible speakers.

The tubular streaming device can even upscale HD video to 4K via AI wizardry. It won’t make everything look better, but during testing, we noticed it makes select films look significantly sharper.

Gamers will benefit the most from the Shield TV, as it can run Android games natively, or even better, stream games from your gaming PC if you’ve got a strong internet connection.

A GeForce Now app is also available through the streaming box, enabling you to use cloud streaming to play any supported games in your library. And if you subscribe to the upcoming RTX 3080 GeForce Now upgrade, you’ll even be able to stream games in 4K if your internet connection is up to the job.

We gave the Nvidia Shield TV a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2019. In our verdict, we said: “The Nvidia Shield TV is among the very best premium Android streaming boxes thanks to support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while still offering users the capability to stream 4K content from popular streaming services. Add in its incredible Stadia-rivalling cloud-streaming gaming potential, and this becomes a no-brainer box for gamers.”

The only major issue we found during testing is that there’s no app for streaming service Now. But it’s got all of your other favourite apps here, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.