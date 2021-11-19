The Nintendo Switch OLED is back on the shelves for Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock this Black Friday after an early rush cleared it off the shelves.

If you’re after some of the best Black Friday deals out there this November, we have you covered, as we’ve found that the Nintendo Switch OLED is now back in stock after selling like hotcakes at launch.

The Switch OLED is the older brother to the standard Nintendo Switch, packing in a bigger 7-inch screen that has an OLED panel.

Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock with Metroid Dread bundle The Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock over at Very, and has been bundled in with Metroid Dread for a £10 discount. If you’re planning on buying the new portable console ahead of Christmas, this may well be one of your last chances. Very

Save £10

£349.98 View Deal

The OLED panel on this Switch means that the display better shows contrast and colour accuracy, which results in a picture that is overall superior to the earlier model. The display also looks brighter and the colours are more vibrant, so you can play Switch games with more detail than ever before.

This Switch isn’t actually much bigger than the original model, the size and weight difference are so negligible since Nintendo smartly shaved down the systems bezel, which results in more screen space without a bulkier console.

The Switch OLED has also improved in other areas; the stand now stretches across the entire rear of the console, instead of the dinky little stand that the original model used.

While this may seem like a small change it’s very noticeable in the long run, as you can easily prop up your Switch OLED on a train without fear of it toppling over and damaging the screen, or interrupting your game progress.

In terms of battery, the Switch OLED can offer up to four-and-a-half hours, according to Nintendo. We found that the handheld actually lasted five hours while playing Metroid Dread, so you’re more than welcome to start up a new game on a particularly long commute.

Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock with Metroid Dread bundle The Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock over at Very, and has been bundled in with Metroid Dread for a £10 discount. If you’re planning on buying the new portable console ahead of Christmas, this may well be one of your last chances. Very

Save £10

£349.98 View Deal

All in all, we gave the Nintendo Switch 4/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, as the new Switch model is a decent upgrade on the original, and is perfect for anyone wanting to game on the go.

If you’re after more Black Friday deals, keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the internet for the best discounts available.