The Nintendo Switch has plummeted to just £239.99 ahead of Christmas

The Nintendo Switch has dropped to just £239.99 in eBay’s Black Friday sale, making this the perfect time to pick up the sought after games console before the inevitable Christmas rush.

eBay has just reduced the price of the Nintendo Switch from £299.99 to £239.99, though the console’s original £279.99 RRP means you’ll actually be saving £40. That’s a decent chunk off the price of Nintendo’s hybrid gaming console, and it comes with free delivery.

Get a Nintendo Switch for just £239 with this Black Friday deal The Nintendo Switch has dropped to just £239.99 in eBay's Black Friday sale. Head there now to save £40 on the popular Nintendo console right in time for Christmas.

Was £279.99

£239.99 View Deal

The Switch is Nintendo’s hybrid console, sitting between the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED in the company’s current hardware line-up.

The console can be used in three ways, making it incredibly versatile. You can play games on-the-go with the Joy-Con controllers attached to the 6.2-inch touch display, detach the controllers to play multiplayer or dock the console in your living room to game on your TV.

The portable design means you can play pretty much anywhere, from your home to the park, to on a flight, making it the perfect choice for frequent travellers.

You can play multiplayer games using two or more Joy-Cons or by connecting with friends with their own Switch consoles, making it ideal for Christmas parties and family gatherings.

The console includes 32GB of expandable memory and offers up to six hours of battery life.

Stuart Andrews awarded the Nintendo Switch a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, writing:

“The modern gamer would be foolish not to purchase a Nintendo Switch. It’s a perfect companion to more powerful consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, offering more than enough masterful exclusives to justify having under your television. It’s a platform I find impossible not to suggest buying”.

Looking for a fantastic gift for gamers of all ages? This Nintendo Switch deal is for you. Save £40 when you pick up the Switch for just £239.99 today. You’ll want to hurry, though – this Black Friday deal won’t be around forever.

