The Nintendo 128GB SanDisk microSD card is under half price

The 128GB Nintendo-licensed SanDisk microSD card has seen a major price drop for Black Friday. Order the SD card now on Amazon to save 56% on 128GB of storage.

The 128GB microSD card is now just £17.99 in the Black Friday sale – that’s a £23 saving on its regular £40.99 price. If you are looking to expand your Switch storage, you’ll want to act fast. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the 128GB card and it has already sold out in every Nintendo-licensed design but the red Super Mario edition.

Deal: Get the Nintendo 128GB SanDisk microSD card for just £17.99

The Nintendo-licensed memory card is red with a white Super Mario-themed mushroom design. With a 128GB capacity, the microSD card offers high-performance storage for the Nintendo Switch.

You can store all of your favourite digital games, screenshots and videos on a single card, saving space in your bag and ensuring you always have them on you to play wherever you go. The card has a read speed of up to 100MB/s and write speed of up to 90MB/s, so you can load all of your favourite titles up in no time, too.

This SanDisk microSD card is a great way to expand your Nintendo Switch storage and the 128GB offers plenty of space for new titles. The unique Nintendo-licensed design also makes this SD card the perfect gift for existing Switch gamers and anyone expecting to see the console under the tree this Christmas.

Shop now on Amazon to save 56% on the SanDisk 128GB microSD card. You’ll have to act fast to take advantage of this £12.99 offer, though – the 128GB version has already sold out in four of its five available colours.

