The Ninja Double Stack is a bargain this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

One of our favourite air fryers of 2024 is seeing a rare price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Get the Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer for just £219.99 on Amazon and save a solid £50 off its usual RRP.

Save space in your kitchen without compromising on cooking capacity with the cleverly designed Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer.

At just 38.5cm tall and 30% slimmer than standard dual-zone air fryers without compromising on capacity, the Ninja Double Stack XL is perfect for busy households who don’t have much excess kitchen space.

Its whopping 9.5-litre capacity allows you to comfortably cook up to eight portions across two 4.75-litre drawers. Also included are meal racks for each of the drawers which allows you to cook up to four layers of food at once, for double the portion size.

Alongside its six cooking modes, which include Air Fry, Max Crisp and Reheat, the Ninja Double Stack also features Sync and Match functions too, with the former allowing you to cook different foods across the two drawers and have them finish simultaneously.

Or use Match to copy the cooking settings of both drawers to make larger portions seamlessly. 

Not only is the Double Stack refreshingly easy to use, especially thanks to the included instruction manual which offers advice on cooking times for popular foods, but it also cooks up to 55% faster with 55% less energy consumed than a conventional fan oven.

We loved Ninja Double Stack XL and gave the air fryer a perfect five-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended accolade, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “it’s the most useful dual-drawer air fryer [he’s] tested.”

If you’re looking for a powerful air fryer that is big enough to comfortably feed your entire family but doesn’t take up as much space as a traditional model, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the five-star Ninja Double Stack XL.

