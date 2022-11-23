The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

Looking for a stylish way to track your steps and sleep? The Fitbit Versa 4 has seen its first big price drop right in time for Christmas.

The Versa 4 launched just a few months ago at £199.99 but shop through Amazon today and you can get your hands on the smartwatch for just £169. That’s over £30 – or 15% – off the Fitbit this Black Friday.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness-oriented smartwatch that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The device offers a wide range of fitness tracking tools, including a Daily Readiness Score, GPS, the workout intensity map, Active Zone Minutes, all-day activity tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking and more than 40 exercise modes.

Health features include Stress Management Scores, reflection logging, SpO2 and guided breathing sessions. The smartwatch is also able to track your slumber to build a personalised Sleep Profile and manage your Daily Sleep Stages and Sleep Score.

Was £199.99

£169 View Deal

When it comes to smart features, the Versa 4 can take on-wrist Bluetooth calls and texts, share phone notifications and features an always-on display, so you can check your watch face at a glance.

The Versa 4 can run for more than six days on a single charge and is water resistant up to 50m.

“The Fitbit Versa 4 is a solid, affordable fitness tracker packed into a smartwatch body”, wrote Michael Sawh in our review of the wearable.

The device doesn’t build massively upon the Versa 3, but the smartwatch continues to excel at tracking steps and sleep.

While the Keepa graph above would appear to show a time when the Versa 4 was similarly cheap, this was actually before the smartwatch launched. In fact, this Black Friday offer is the first major discount we’ve seen the Fitbit receive since it first arrived in September.

