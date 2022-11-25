The new Apple Watch Series 8 has already been reduced for Black Friday
It might have only been released a few weeks ago, but the Apple Watch Series 8 has already had its price slashed on Black Friday.
As part of its Black Friday sale, John Lewis has slashed a tasty £20 off the new Apple Watch 8, bringing it down from £419 to £399.
Considering this watch was only released alongside the iPhone 14, we’re surprised to see any discount for Apple’s latest wearable, and while this isn’t a massive saving, it still makes the device a little more affordable.
Features of the Apple Watch Series 8 include GPS for run tracking, a very bright OLED display with stunning outdoor visibility and snappy charging. There are also lots of fitness and health features, including deep activity and workout modes plus a whole load of apps available to download from the App Store.
As with all Apple Watch models, it only works with an iPhone. If you’ve got an Android phone, check out the best wearable Black Friday deals for some extra savings.
In our review of the Apple Watch 8, we said: “If you’re new to the Apple Watch, or coming from a much older model, this is the most complete option for most people.”
