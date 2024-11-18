The new AirPods Max have a secret discount at EE

The AirPods Max are a luxury pair of over-ear headphones that rarely see a discount – which is why we were excited to spot this secret Black Friday price reduction by EE.

The latest AirPods Max model is currently £445 when you order through the mobile carrier. That’s 10% off the usual price of £499, saving you £54 when you shop today.

Save 10% on the new AirPods Max with this secret deal The latest AirPods Max model with USB-C charging are on sale for just £445 through EE. That’s a £54 saving compared to the headphones’ £499 RRP. EE

Was £499

£445 View Deal

This deal applies to all five new colours – Midnight, Blue, Purple, Starlight and Orange – making this the perfect opportunity to pick up the trendy headphones for less.

Are the AirPods Max worth buying?

Are Apple's high-end ANC headphones worth the staggering price? Pros Wonderful, versatile sound

Many clever design elements and strong build quality

Spatial audio can be immersive for the apps that support it

Strong connection to the Apple ecosystem Cons Lack of ‘off’ button is annoying

The included case is bad in just about every way

Heavy and can’t be folded down

The high price can’t be ignored

The AirPods Max are Apple’s premium over-ear headphones.

This particular model is the AirPods Max 2, which are essentially the same headphones as the AirPods Max but in a new array of colours and with support for USB-C charging instead of Lightning. This means you can use the same cable you use to charge your phone, tablet and laptop to juice up your headphones.

Otherwise, these headphones offer the same iconic design, audio quality and features as the original AirPods Max. This includes smart features such as Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio and quick device switching within the Apple ecosystem, along with the Digital Crown to control the headphones and up to 20 hours of battery life.

“The AirPods Max remain an excellent sounding set of headphones that still have some of the best ANC around. Spatial Audio is better than ever thanks to its inclusion in Apple Music and the industrial design has lasted well since launch”, wrote Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker in our original AirPods Max review.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive AirPods Max review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you want some premium headphones without the high-end cost, make sure to check out this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal – now just £148.