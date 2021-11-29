The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro is already reduced

Apple’s dramatically upgraded MacBook Pro was only introduced last month, but it’s already picked up a tasty discount.

John Lewis and Partners has been pumping out some of the best Black Friday deals for Apple tech over the weekend, including this £100 saving on the MacBook Pro 14-inch.

This saving brings the £1899 price you’ll pay if you bought the machine directly from Apple down to £1799. If you’ve had your eye on this machine then this makes it that little more affordable.

Save £100 on the new MacBook Pro 14 This deal brings the £1899 price you’ll pay if you bought the new MacBook Pro 14-inch directly from Apple down to £1799. John Lewis and Partners

Save £100

£1799 View Deal

As it’s from John Lewis and Partners you also get a 2 year guarantee, which is always welcome. The machine is also in stock, which is more than can be said for buying it directly from Apple.

So, with the price out of the way let’s talk about specs. This model packs the M1 Pro chipset, a 512GB SSD for storage and 16GB of unified memory. That M1 Pro chipset is from Apple itself and in our tests so far performs absolutely fantastically well especially when using native Apple Silicon apps.

There’s more to this machine than performance, though. The screen, for example, is a Mini LED panel with a ProMotion refresh rate that can ramp up to 120Hz when required. As it’s a result it’s seriously smooth.

There’s also a wider range of ports than the previous MacBook Pro, with three USB-Cs capable of Thunderbolt 4 speeds, HDMI 2.0, an SD card reader and the reintroduced MagSafe port. This MagSafe port is a magnetic charging connector.

There are some big changes to the keyboard too, with the Touch Bar replaced by the full line of function keys alongside a snappy Touch ID sensor.

Save £100 on the new MacBook Pro 14 This deal brings the £1899 price you’ll pay if you bought the new MacBook Pro 14-inch directly from Apple down to £1799. John Lewis and Partners

Save £100

£1799 View Deal

Basically, this is the biggest refresh of the MacBook Pro since around 2016 and it’s a huge upgrade in just about every area. This deal is available in both the silver and space grey versions of the laptop,

We’ve got all the best Black Friday deals (and Cyber Monday deals) rounded up in one place and you can see a few of our other favourite deals available below.