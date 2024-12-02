Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Mac Mini M2 is a later Cyber Monday bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Mac mini is an excellent option for Apple fans with existing accessories and the previous-generation M2 version is now available for a bargain price.

Amazon US is selling the Mac mini M2 with 256GB of storage for $469, which is $130 off the previous price of $599. Or 22% if you prefer to do the maths that way. You can also get fast delivery at no extra cost through Amazon Prime.

The Mac Mini M2 is now the previous generation model and that enables you to save $130 on Cyber Monday.

Remember this is the 2023 version of the Mac mini rather than the late 2024 update that brought in a full redesign with a much smaller footprint and the brand new, super powerful M4 chip.

That model also starts at $599 so you’re only really saving because this is the previous generation model. However, the Mac mini M2 is still a really capable machine that’s well reviewed by us here at Trusted Reviews.

Our tester recommended it with a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised the ability to fit into existing set-ups, the plentiful power, and the very quiet running.

“The Apple Mac mini (2023) remains an impressively compact yet powerful machine. It’s ideal for those who work at a desktop but want a Mac that doesn’t take up much room. Despite its small size, it’s got the power to get plenty of tasks done without blinking.”

If I’m shopping for a Mac mini I’m getting the M4 by paying the full $599 asking price. However, this $469 price is still just great value. You can compare the Mac mini M4 vs Mac mini M2 here.

