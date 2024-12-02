The Mac Mini M2 is a later Cyber Monday bargain

The Mac mini is an excellent option for Apple fans with existing accessories and the previous-generation M2 version is now available for a bargain price.

Amazon US is selling the Mac mini M2 with 256GB of storage for $469, which is $130 off the previous price of $599. Or 22% if you prefer to do the maths that way. You can also get fast delivery at no extra cost through Amazon Prime.

$130 off the Mac Mini M2 The Mac Mini M2 is now the previous generation model and that enables you to save $130 on Cyber Monday. Amazon US

Was £599

Now $469 View Deal

Remember this is the 2023 version of the Mac mini rather than the late 2024 update that brought in a full redesign with a much smaller footprint and the brand new, super powerful M4 chip.

That model also starts at $599 so you’re only really saving because this is the previous generation model. However, the Mac mini M2 is still a really capable machine that’s well reviewed by us here at Trusted Reviews.

Our tester recommended it with a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised the ability to fit into existing set-ups, the plentiful power, and the very quiet running.

“The Apple Mac mini (2023) remains an impressively compact yet powerful machine. It’s ideal for those who work at a desktop but want a Mac that doesn’t take up much room. Despite its small size, it’s got the power to get plenty of tasks done without blinking.”

If I’m shopping for a Mac mini I’m getting the M4 by paying the full $599 asking price. However, this $469 price is still just great value. You can compare the Mac mini M4 vs Mac mini M2 here.