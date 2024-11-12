The Mac Mini is going cheap after Apple’s latest announcement

Following the recent launch of the new Mac Mini (M4), last year’s Mac Mini is seeing a huge price drop on Amazon.

Nab the Mac Mini 2023 for just £459.97 in this major pre-Black Friday price cut on Amazon. Just remember, this offer only includes the Mac Mini and you’ll need to add your own monitor, keyboard and mouse.

Was £499

Now £459.97 View Deal

Running on Apple’s mighty M2 processor which sports 8 CPU, 10 GPU cores and up to 24GB of memory, the Mac Mini 2023 is a powerful computer that makes anything from working to photo editing and even gaming a breeze.

With a small square design, the Mac Mini can easily slot into an existing setup with minimal hassle. It also sports multiple connectivity ports including HDMI, two USB-A, an Ethernet line, a headphone jack and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

This selection of ports is seriously impressive and should be enough to comfortably support most users in their everyday use.

Access the Mac App Store where you’ll find over 15,000 apps and plug-ins that are optimised for M2, from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud. Plus, despite not being the latest Mac Mini available, it will still support the entire Apple Intelligence toolkit once it rolls out officially in the UK later this year.

Apple Intelligence is arguably one of the most anticipated software launches of 2024 and offers heaps of features for the Mac Mini including Writing Tools, image generation and a new and improved Siri.

Overall we gave the Mac Mini (2023) a 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding that the computer is a “stunning proposition for those who work in one spot and don’t want a cumbersome desktop machine. Having options when it comes to the processor makes this machine impressively versatile.”

The Mac Mini M2 is a much more affordable alternative to its successor that still represents a seriously powerful computer for many use cases, especially with this rare price drop.