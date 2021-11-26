The LG Gram 14 is an amazing laptop to begin with and it’s been made even more enticing thanks to a marvellous price slash this Black Friday.

You can currently pick it up for £1099 on Amazon, marking out a substantial £250 price cut on the £1349 RRP.

Given its lightweight frame and excellent battery life, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better all-round Windows laptop for this price point, and we’d strongly suggest picking the LG Gram 14 up as a result.

Save £250 on this lightweight LG Gram laptop for Black Friday The brilliant and incredibly light LG Gram 14 has seen a handy £250 price cut for Black Friday, bringing it down to £1099 from an RRP of £1349, which looks to be quite the steal. Amazon

Was £1349

£1099 View Deal

The Gram 14 has a suave and svelte design, great build quality being built of a magnesium alloy. Its weight of 999g also makes this one of the lightest Windows laptops around, making it convenient for students wanting a device they can pick up and move around from lecture to lecture with ease.

You’re also going to get excellent battery life with the LG Gram 14 being quoted to last over 25 hours due to the combo of a 72Wh battery and its overall low power consumption. This blows a lot of more expensive laptops out of the water and essentially means that if you want to pull any all-nighters when working, the Gram 14 can go the distance and probably means you’ll conk out before it does.

And, if you wanted any further proof that this LG Gram 14 is such an incredible deal, then cast your eyes over this Keepa graph that shows the Gram is at its lowest price for the last month or so.

When you dig beneath the Gram 14’s cool design, it becomes apparent that it also packs a fair bit of power thanks to its Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor which will offer some cracking performance, and its integrated Iris Xe graphics should also be handy for some intense tasks like the occasional piece of video editing via Premiere Pro.

16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD ensure it can run demanding processes and store a decent amount of files locally. It offers decent connectivity featuring 2x USB-Cs for display output and charging, alongside an HDMI, 2x high-speed USB-As and a Micro SD card reader.

The 14 inch IPS 1920×1000 display with a 16:10 aspect ratio looks and is wonderfully accurate and bright, featuring 99% DCI-P3 colour coverage and 300 nits of brightness.

In short, the LG Gram 14 at this price is an absolute steal. With its sharp design, snappy performance and quite frankly ludicrous battery life, you won’t find many more capable ultrabooks for the price. Get this one whilst you can,

Make sure to stick with us throughout Black Friday as the Trusted Reviews team are hard at work to bring you the best Black Friday deals around on all manner of tech, ranging from phones to games consoles to coffee machines.