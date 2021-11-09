The LG C1 OLED gets the Black Friday discount we’ve been waiting for

If you’re looking for a great TV deal then you may just have found it. LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED has dipped below the £1000 mark.

It’s a price reduction of £400, bringing the LG OLED48C14LB to £999. A number of retailers are offering this deal but we’ve gone for Very, which also offers 10% credit back with the code RTVX6, if you choose to order on their ’12 months Buy Now Pay Later, with Very Pay’s offer.

LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED falls below £1000 A belter of an early Black Friday deal as LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED dips below the £1000 for the first time Very.co.uk

Save £400

Now £999 View Deal

We’ve not reviewed the 48-inch C1 model but have had a look at the 65-inch C1 which went on to win our Best Gaming TV award for 2021. The size of the smaller model makes it even better suited for gaming as you can sit closer to the screen.

LG makes the most gaming-friendly TVs at the moment, the C1 supporting HDMI VRR, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium solutions for a zippy performance that also benefits from fewer instances of tearing and improved HDR visuals (with compatible consoles). HDMI 2.1 is supported across all the TV’s HDMI inputs for plug-and-play use with the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Dolby Vision for Gaming is also on the list of features supported, and that brings optimised HDR performance at high frame rates for brighter highlights, better black levels and improved colour range.

Moving on from gaming, the C1 is no slouch in the picture department. As an OLED TV it delivers perfect black levels and high levels of contrast for an arresting visual performance with films and TV series. HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ are included – the latter you’ll want switched on if you want streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ to look their best.

Movie buffs will enjoy Filmmaker mode, which turns off any extra processing to deliver the image as the creators intended. After it was left out for the 2020 models, Freeview Play is back, bringing all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps under its umbrella.

LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED falls below £1000 A belter of an early Black Friday deal as LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED dips below the £1000 for the first time Very.co.uk

Save £400

Now £999 View Deal

WebOS offers a huge number of streaming apps besides the UK catch-up ones, so you’ll never be short of something to watch or listen to. WebOS has also undergone a redesign to make it easier and slicker to use. It’s a bit of a change to before but we’ve gradually warmed to it.

We expect image quality on this 48-inch set to be as good as the bigger models, and in terms of sound quality there’s Dolby Atmos onboard to help squeeze as much performance from the TV’s speakers.

Given how good the 65-inch C1 model is, we’re expecting this smaller sized model to be just as good. And with this deal, we reckon you’re getting an early Christmas treat into the bargain.