The Lenovo P12 Pro is a can’t miss Android tablet deal at £150 off

Chris Smith

If you’re looking for an Android tablet that can rival the iPad Pro, this £150 saving on the Lenovo P12 Pro is a must-buy on Black Friday weekend.

The Android-based tablet with a bright and vivid 12.6-inch screen and impressive battery life is currently £150 off. You can get the Lenovo P12 Pro for £649.

If you’re all tabbed out for tablet shopping, there’s still some fantastic Black Friday deals available as we head towards Cyber Monday.

Save £150 on the excellent Lenovo P12 Pro tablet

The Lenovo P12 Pro goes head to head with the best slates from Apple and Samsung and you can nab it for £150 off right now.

The Lenovo P12 Pro is designed to go head-to-head with the iPad Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at the top of the tablet ranks.

We have reviewed the P12 Pro, giving it a 4-star score. We loved the bright and vivid 12.6-inch screen and especially the 120Hz refresh rate for gaming. It’s got four speakers too, making it among the better-performing tablets when it comes to audio. It’s also got a high capacity 10,200mAh battery pack which can last up to 15-hours when enjoying video content.

The design is aided by a slim aluminium casing and, at just 6mm thick it should slide easily into your day bag. It doesn’t run the very latest Qualcomm chipset, but the Snapdragon 870 can still hold its own in most situations. However, using a mid-range chipset has enabled Lenovo to undercut both Apple and Samsung’s top efforts.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a high-end Android tablet that makes a concession or two in order to provide a great 12-inch display at a much lower cost than either Samsung or Apple. And that 120Hz OLED is a great display.”

