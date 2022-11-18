 large image

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is one of the best Black Friday bargains of the year

The Black Friday sale has brought us some incredible deals so far, but this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 discount may take the cake.

It’s finally November, which means that the Black Friday sale is in full swing, throwing us incredible deals left and right on all things tech. One of the most impressive deals we have found so far is for the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, which has been slashed by £100 from £349.99 to just £249.99.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 packs a 10.95-inch 2K touchscreen display with slim bezels, making it ideal for watching your favourite TV shows and movies, with added support for a stylus if you want to use it for drawing.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a 29% discount for Black Friday

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a 29% discount for Black Friday

Thanks to the Black Friday sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is now £100 cheaper, making this the perfect time to treat yourself before the winter holidays.

And since it’s only 7.9mm thin and weighs 1.5kg, it would work well for anyone who is currently hybrid working and needs to take their laptop on the go.

Despite its small size, it boasts two USB-C ports so you can connect peripherals with ease, and there’s even support for Bluetooth 5.1 to maintain a stable wireless connection too.

While the Snapdragon processor won’t give you as much power as the high-end Intel CPUs in some two-in-one laptops, it should be perfectly serviceable for web browsing, with the detachable keyboard coming in handy if you ever need to write up an essay or document.

As you can see from the price history screenshot below, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has not been this affordable in weeks. And due to the nature of Black Friday, we cannot guarantee that this discount will last for much longer, so you may want to snatch it up now before it’s gone.

Keepa Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Keepa Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.