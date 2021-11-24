The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course is just £30 in time for Christmas

Searching for the perfect gift for any young Nintendo fans? The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course has seen 40% taken off its original price tag just in time for Christmas.

The Mario-themed LEGO set had already been discounted from £50 down to £37.50 in Argos’ Black Friday sale. Now, you can take an addition 20% off that number with code TOYS20. That’s a total saving of £20 bringing the price of the LEGO set down to just £30 for a limited time only.

Get the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course for just £30 at Argos Save 40% on the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course when you get it from Argos today. The LEGO kit has been reduced to just £30 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale when you enter code TOYS20 at checkout. Argos

Was £50

£30 View Deal

The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course isn’t just your standard LEGO kit – it’s also interactive.

The aim of the game is to run and jump from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole, making your way across spinning and cloud platforms and collecting virtual coins along the way.

The LEGO Mario figure features colour sensors and LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly, which display one of over 100 different reactions when moved. Meanwhile, the speaker plays sounds and music you’ll recognise from the video games.

The set includes 231 pieces which you can rearrange and rebuild to create new levels, including seven action bricks made to trigger reactions in Mario.

The set is also compatible with the free LEGO Super Mario app for added inspiration.

“For the sheer enjoyment of getting to see Mario reconstructed as a LEGO figure, Super Mario is a worthy recommendation, but it’s the extra features beyond the typical LEGO experience that will get you hooked”, wrote Buyers’ Advice Editor Thomas Deehan in our glowing 4.5 star review of the LEGO set.

“Even for experienced gamers, there’s a still a genuine challenge to be had here, making it a great LEGO set for kids and adults to enjoy together”.

If you’re looking for a bargain on a fantastic LEGO set, look no further than this Super Mario Starter Course deal. Head down to Argos now to save 40% with code TOYS20 and get the £50 LEGO set for just £30 this Black Friday.

