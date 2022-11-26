 large image

Black Friday has arrived

The Last of Us Part I has crashed to its lowest price yet thanks to Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Treat yourself to The Last of Us Part 1 on the PS5 with this incredible discount that brings the price down by 40%.

Black Friday may have already officially come and gone but there are still plenty of sales available in gaming the world. We’ve managed to stumble upon this fantastic deal from Amazon, which is offering up the PS5 variation of The Last of Us Part 1 with a £28 reduction, bringing the price down from £69.99 to just £41.99.

The Last of Us Part 1 gives gamers a way to play the iconic Last of Us game from 2013 in high definition on the PS5 console. This game has put a big focus on improving the graphics, with improved lighting and more attention to detail than the original game could feasibly offer, due to the fact it came out on the PS3.

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is now 40% in honour of Black Friday

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is now 40% in honour of Black Friday

If you’re looking for an excuse to play The Last of Us Part 1 on a next-generation console then you won’t want to miss out on this incredible Amazon deal which has slashed the price down by 40%.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40%
  • Now £41.99
View Deal

We gave this game an incredible 4.5-star review, noting that very few games have come close to the storytelling heights of The Last of Us and that it’s worth playing even if you have already lived through the story on the PS3.

We also thought that the haptic feedback in the DualSense controller added a new layer of immersion as it helps to heighten moments of intensity, with the adaptive triggers also changing how you use certain weapons and making every movement feel a lot more purposeful.

Overall, we think that this is the best version of The Last of Us available, naming the PS5 as the definitive way to enjoy this game. Whether you have played the game before or not, it is one of the best action-adventure games on the market and feels more like a movie or TV show at times due to the powerful narrative and out-of-this-world graphics.

As we can see from the price history of this game below, the price has been steadily declining over the Black Friday sale, although with only two days left of the sale we don’t expect it to keep this price for too much longer. So if you’re interested in snatching up one of the best games on the market for just £41.99, you may want to act fast.

The Last of Us Part 1
The Last of Us Part 1. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

