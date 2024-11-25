The Kindle Scribe is now a Black Friday bargain for digital note-takers

If you’re looking for a Kindle you can also scrawl notes on, don’t miss this 35% discount on the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2022).

The e-reader and digital notebook has plummeted to £214.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, saving you a good £115 when you shop today. This is the perfect Christmas gift for any avid reader or writer in your life.

This happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the Kindle Scribe fall in price since it launched just two years ago, making this a deal you won’t want to miss. The Scribe regularly returns to its £329.99 RRP, so we don’t expect this price to stick around once Black Friday is over.

Is the Amazon Kindle Scribe worth buying?

More than another e-reader Pros Great to write on

Pen included

Sharp display Cons The software is lacking

No handwriting recognition

Sharing notes is tricky and limited

The Kindle Scribe is a 2022 e-reader and digital notebook from Amazon.

The only Kindle that features a digital notebook and pen, the Kindle Scribe makes it possible to jot down notes in books, scrawl your thoughts and sketch in a separate document without worrying about all of the distractions and notifications that come with owning a regular tablet.

The 10.2-inch glare-free, front-lit display is a great size for reading books and marking documents, while the ability to convert handwritten notes to text and send them to contacts, makes it easy to share your thoughts with others.

The Scribe also boasts the longest battery life of any Kindle, enabling months of reading and weeks of writing on one charge – again, much more than you’d get from your everyday tablet.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Kindle Scribe review.

