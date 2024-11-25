Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Kindle Scribe is now a Black Friday bargain for digital note-takers

Hannah Davies
If you’re looking for a Kindle you can also scrawl notes on, don’t miss this 35% discount on the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2022). 

The e-reader and digital notebook has plummeted to £214.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, saving you a good £115 when you shop today. This is the perfect Christmas gift for any avid reader or writer in your life. 

This happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the Kindle Scribe fall in price since it launched just two years ago, making this a deal you won’t want to miss. The Scribe regularly returns to its £329.99 RRP, so we don’t expect this price to stick around once Black Friday is over. 

Is the Amazon Kindle Scribe worth buying? 

kindle scribe front
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

More than another e-reader

Pros

  • Great to write on
  • Pen included
  • Sharp display

Cons

  • The software is lacking
  • No handwriting recognition
  • Sharing notes is tricky and limited

The Kindle Scribe is a 2022 e-reader and digital notebook from Amazon. 

The only Kindle that features a digital notebook and pen, the Kindle Scribe makes it possible to jot down notes in books, scrawl your thoughts and sketch in a separate document without worrying about all of the distractions and notifications that come with owning a regular tablet. 

The 10.2-inch glare-free, front-lit display is a great size for reading books and marking documents, while the ability to convert handwritten notes to text and send them to contacts, makes it easy to share your thoughts with others. 

The Scribe also boasts the longest battery life of any Kindle, enabling months of reading and weeks of writing on one charge – again, much more than you’d get from your everyday tablet. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Kindle Scribe review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in the apps and features that come with owning a tablet, you won’t want to miss this brilliant Apple deal. The iPad 10 is now just £299 on Amazon for Black Friday

